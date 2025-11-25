RFK Jr.’s Dirty Poem to Journalist Leaks – Jimmy Kimmel Can’t Stop Laughing

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his monologue with the kind of gift late-night writers pray for: an alleged erotic poem written by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (aka RFK Jr.) to journalist Olivia Nuzzi. The poem was so graphic that Kimmel said he had to Google one of the words and regretted it.

This was the moment, Jimmy Kimmel teased, where Donald Trump wasn’t the headline-grabber for once. “His administration has a new s– scandal that for once has nothing to do with him,” he quipped. He then read, “I am a river. You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you.” and “Drink from me, my love.”

From there, Jimmy Kimmel added his own Kennedy-flavored flourish: “It is safe for I have removed all fluoride from my blood.” Anyone who remembered RFK Jr.’s anti-fluoride reputation probably spat out their beverage! But Kimmel also warned his viewers not to look up one particular vocabulary choice allegedly used in the messages. “One of the words he used is so vile I had to look it up,” he said.

“It rhymes with belching (…) don’t look it up. It’s bad.”

In the background of all RFK Jr. chaos stands Cheryl Hines, who is a comedian and actress of Curb Your Enthusiasm (CYE), and of course, RFK Jr.’s wife. While talking about her, Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist: “Poor Cheryl Hines… she thought Curb Your Enthusiasm was over. Now every day she hears this.”

He then played the iconic CYE theme music and landed the knockout line: “Pretty, pretty gross indeed.”

after an explosive revelation from journalist Ryan Lizza, Olivia Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé, who claims Kennedy wrote crude poetry during what Nuzzi referred to as a “personal relationship” formed while she was reporting on him during his 2024 presidential run, the so-called messages surfaced again. Lizza stated that he found several poems, one of which was so explicit that it described an inappropriate behavior that he “could not print.” As reported by the US Sun, another excerpt supposedly read:

“I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth.”

Kennedy has previously rejected allegations of a presumed 2001 “s– diary” and denied the messages. But that, too, continues to make headlines. Since then, Nuzzi has moved on in her career and is getting ready to publish a memoir. As they say, timing is crucial. Even those who ignored it the first time now wish they could forget it, thanks to Jimmy Kimmel.

Welcome back to American politics, where laws take years to form, and scandals take seconds!

