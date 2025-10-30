‘I Don’t Know Her Intentions’ — Says Cheryl Hines As RFK Jr.’s Alleged Ex, Olivia Nuzzi is Ready To Come Out With Her Book

America’s health secretary, RFK Jr., has been heavily scrutinised by the media for his controversial claims on vaccines, pregnancy, and the use of certain drugs. The man has spent his entire career in public service. He’s an environmentalist, a co-founder and a man with golden merit and a rich political background. He is the son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, Bobby Jr.

In his personal life, RFK Jr. has quite a controversial reputation when it comes to women. A new teaser for journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s upcoming book reveals that she plans to explore what it was like to be “so far inside the distortion field” of Trumpworld, a reference to her years covering U.S. politics up close.

Nuzzi was previously a Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, which cut ties with her last year after her relationship with Kennedy came to light. Even though the journalist claimed that their relationship was allegedly never physical, it led to her separation from her journalist fiancé, Ryan Lizzaa and eventually her firing from her job with New York Magazine. She now serves as Vanity Fair’s West Coast editor.

New York Magazine reported that one of its reporters had been placed on leave for “engaging in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign,” whom several publications had said was Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As per The Daily Beast, Olivia’s upcoming book, which is titled ‘American Canto’, is being published by Simon & Schuster. The central theme of the book will be based on how America’s political scenario has changed over the past decade after Donald Trump took over. Even though it remains unknown if and how the book will cover Olivia Nuzzi’s relationship with RFK Jr., people are intrigued.

Nuzzi wrote the book while she was going through a period of “self-imposed exile at the end of the country.” Consequently, a representative for Kennedy later stated to The Washington Post that Kennedy had only met Nuzzi once, for her November 2023 feature story, “The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign”.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr.’s wife, Cheryl Hines, remained mum during the entire scandal because she was highly embarrassed by it. However, she commented about it while speaking to Fox News Digital.

Hines said RFK Jr. told her that they staged a separation because of the extreme scrutiny she was under. She recalled, “Things got dramatic during this presidential campaign. Some people were very upset that I was even married to Bobby.”

“They were vocally coming at me because I’m married to Bobby,” the actress added. “So Bobby felt, ‘You shouldn’t be having to take that heat. So why don’t we just say we’re separated?”

As a wife, she was in two minds, for a couple to say, ‘Maybe we should just say we’re not with each other anymore and our lives would be easier’… That’s pretty dramatic and pretty extreme,” she explained.

“You always have to consider the source. That’s where I start, and it ends with a conversation with Bobby,” she added. In addition, Hines also claimed she does not know Olivia Nuzzi or her intentions.

While Nuzzi’s book is set to release on December 2, 2025, Hines is also set to release her memoir called ‘Unscripted’ a month prior on November 11, 2025. Before the actress, RFK Jr. was married twice. He is a father to six children from those marriages.