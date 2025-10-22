RFK Jr.’s Desperate Plan to Save His Marriage Exposed by Wife Cheryl Hines After Affair Scandal

RFK Jr. is cooking up a “dramatic” ploy to save his marriage with Cheryl Hines. Hines revealed that the 71-year-old who was running for president in 2024 is trying his best to save his marriage. Reports have been released that RFK, now Head of the Department of Health and Human Services, was involved in an “online affair” with Olivia Nuzzi. The 32-year-old was a former reporter for New York Magazine.

However, when the rumors of the alleged affair spread, his wife stayed quiet because she was extremely embarrassed by the public scandal, according to the Irish Star. Now, though, she is out here exposing RFK and telling her entire story. She has already given a sneak peek into what the audience might have in store by sharing some scandalous details about a proposal Kennedy offered her when the news broke.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Hines disclosed that her husband had proposed that they stage a separation because of the extreme scrutiny she was under. She recalled, “Things got dramatic during this presidential campaign. Some people were very upset that I was even married to Bobby.”

“They were vocally coming at me because I’m married to Bobby,” the actress added. “So Bobby felt, ‘You shouldn’t be having to take that heat. So why don’t we just say we’re separated?”

Cheryl did feel that RFK’s intentions were good, but she also knew that his suggestions would be of no use. “For a couple to say, ‘Maybe we should just say we’re not with each other anymore and our lives would be easier’… That’s pretty dramatic and pretty extreme,” she explained.

Hines did not agree to the proposal; however, the offer did bring them together because Hines saw his concern. “You’re in these unique situations that nobody else can imagine,” she said. The actress did what she thought was best for them. Hence, she supported him throughout his campaigns and even when he pulled out of the race.

The scene was completely different for Nuzzi because she was the one who lost her job and even her fiancé, Ryan Lizza, due to the fiasco. New York Magazine performed an internal investigation and found “no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias” in Nuzzi’s story. Unfortunately, the magazine still thought it was best for Nuzzi to part ways.

What’s interesting is that Olivia hasn’t given up and plans to release her memoir, American Canto. She reveals the memoir will include texts between Kennedy and her. The book is set to release on Dec. 2, 2025, and it ironically hits the shelves just after Hines’ book does.

Hines has shared she has no reservations regarding talking about the scandal, stating, “I’m OK to have conversations like that with people and, to me, it doesn’t define somebody. To some people it does and it’s like you can’t control it. There’s nothing I can do about it, so I have to let it wash over me.