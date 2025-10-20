Did RFK Jr.’s Wife Undergo a ‘MAGA’ Makeover? Plastic Surgeon Weighs In After Before‑&‑After Photos

RFK Jr.’s wife, Cheryl Hines, is the new member of the MAGA face club! Donald Trump’s second term had a huge impact on the U.S., be it the imposition of tariffs, immigration laws, or White House renovations. However, what has also changed is the beauty standards; the MAGA women set a weird makeup trend. The trend does not stop at “Republican makeup,” but also sets cosmetic surgery trends, popularly known as “Mar-a-Lago face.”

Cheryl Hines, is an independent woman, but she had to highly adjust herself when her husband, RFK Jr., became associated with Trump. “I’ve met such interesting people that are so — were — were so out of my wheelhouse,” Hines remarked to Meghan McCain on her podcast, “Citizen McCain.” But she also added, “I have a genuinely good time with these guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Hines (@_cherylhines)

However, what instantly caught everyone’s eyes was Hines’ transformed face. It looked like Hines underwent a stunning transformation throughout her acting career. In the past as well, Hines has been a subject of plastic surgery rumors. But now that she’s making new political friends, she is also jumping on the MAGA makeover trend.

Dr. Michael Niccole, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, California, gave an exclusive interview with The List. Niccole compared Hines’ images from 2001 to 2025, and gave his expert opinion. “It looks like she may have had some cosmetic procedures rather than major surgery,” the founder/Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa explained. ”

Her lips look slightly fuller and smoother — that can be because she’s likely had some filler, and the softness around her eyes might suggest some light Botox.”

Niccole, however, praised Hines for her intricate surgeries and said they don’t look excessive. “She looks refreshed and not overdone,” Niccole explained. “She avoided the ‘Mar-a-Lago face’ features like overly plumped cheeks or lips.”

Cheryl Hines expressed her admiration for her current appearance in 2021, when she shared a photo on Instagram alongside her old middle school one. Hines said that her surgeon has a unique way of balancing things out. Such as her teeth, which had previously annoyed her, now feel beautiful. Hines wanted to create an example of self-confidence for her 16-year-old daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Hines (@_cherylhines)

From 2023 until Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Donald Trump’s cabinet in 2025, the mother-daughter team even developed their own line of skincare products. She was a strong advocate for self-care through nutrition and exercise.

“Don’t try too much to be somebody else,” Hines advised New Beauty. “Work with what you’ve got, make it your best, and feel good about yourself.” While Hines has attested to regularly using sunscreen on her face, she’s been candid about missed opportunities, like her neck. “I wish I had [put sunscreen on] my décolleté as well, because that has a lot of sun damage,” Hines admitted to New Beauty.