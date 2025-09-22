All Is Not Well Between Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. – Marriage Coach Spots Major Red Flags

High-profile relationships aren’t always perfect, and Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. keep reminding us of that with their public appearances. While they continue to paint the town red with their mushy moments, critics and naysayers often dig up dirt and reveal startling red flag moments from their marriage, which they otherwise try to keep under wraps as much as possible. Most recently, RFK Jr’s scandalous cheating and affair led to another major blowout between the two.

For those unfamiliar, RFK Jr. was previously married, first to Emily Ruth Black, and after their divorce, he married Mary Kathleen Richardson. The couple had six children together, after which they also divorced. Their broken relationship turned into controversy soon after, when Richardson committed suicide after the divorce, and her sisters then revealed startling information about RFK Jr’s multiple affairs while he was still with Mary. Finally, in 2012, he started dating actress Cheryl Hines, and two years later, they got married.

While there have been a few silenced claims of affairs to the name of Robert F Kennedy, he continues to be married to Hines only. However, as per notable marriage coach and body language expert Nicole Moore, there may be something more difficult going on between the two of them than they let out to the world. She claimed that there are surely more than just a few red flags in their marriage, even though they appear happy and content before the world.

One of the main and unforgettable reasons behind an estranged marital relationship between Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr has definitely been the case of the latter’s multiple other affairs and relationships, which have become nothing other than a dealbreaker to its very core. RFK Jr. appears to be a habitual cheater, and the marriage coach suggests that repeated behavior like this often indicates commitment issues or unresolved personal wounds.

Nicole Moore’s analysis of the situation explained, “While cheating can sometimes be an isolated incident, if someone has a history of cheating, that usually indicates that they have commitment issues or deeper unhealed wounds that will hurt their partner, no matter who they are with.”

According to many inside reports, RFK Jr has had inappropriate relationships with many people during his time, including a member of the press at the same time. Another reason, as suggested by the marriage coach, highlights how different career goals in their respective careers could still lead to a clash between Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr.

Specifically, Cheryl, as an actress, has a very different career and goals, which often puts her at odds with the kind of work RFK Jr. pursues. This difference has led to several troubles in their marriage so far.

According to the marriage coach, “When one partner has to diminish their career ambitions to support another partner’s career goals, it can create huge resentment and imbalanced power dynamics in the relationship.”