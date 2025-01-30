“My Teeth Don’t Fit My Face”, Cheryl Hines On Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong—Says, ‘Hang in There’ to ‘Fellow Girls’

Cheryl Hines has once again sparked plastic surgery rumors. The actress posted a throwback picture that started the speculation. The star who is best known for her role in Curb Your Enthusiasm has also previously defended plastic surgery.

In a 2018 interview with Life and Style Magazine, Dr Ryan Neinstein joined the discussion on whether the star has gone under the knife. “She’s had filler to reduce the hollowness and dark circles under her eyes,” the New York-based plastic surgeon shared. He also estimated the cost of each syringe to be around $1000.

Cheryl has taken a stance on getting work done to your face. When the actress attended the premiere of Serious Moonlight she spoke in favor of plastic surgery. “You know what, if it makes you happy, do it. I don’t care. Whatever works,” she shared.

In 2021, the actress spoke about the importance of feeling “good about yourself” in an interview with New Beauty. “But it’s so important to keep spreading that message: You’re beautiful. Start with that idea and then work on it. I always say, ‘I do the best I can with what I’ve got,’” she shared. The star urged everyone to work on developing this mindset.

“Don’t try too much to be somebody else,” she added. Hines also urged people to “work with” what they got referring to their beauty. “Make it your best and feel good about yourself,” she concluded.

A throwback picture that Cheryl made in the past fueled the plastic surgery rumors. The star posted a side-to-side comparison of her now and from her in middle school. “To all the girls out there with weird combover hairdos & teeth that don’t seem to fit your face – hang in there!” she wrote in the caption accompanying the picture.

The picture showed how the star had transformed over the years and showed the stark difference. Fans in the comments section were mind-blowing and couldn’t help but notice the difference. “More gorgeous than ever,” one of them commented. “Beautiful before and after,” another noted.

A few users trolled the star for looking the “same” and noted the lack of transformation. A netizen wrote, “Uhmmm the same…” Another added, “You used to look like a 4 toothed beaver.” Both the comments were liked by Hines.

Several noted the star’s hair color that seems to have changed too. “Beautiful girl! Is that real ginger hair too?” a comment read. Another added, “Well. The hair has improved. Carry on.”

A user could not believe the transformation that the actress had gone through. “IS you on the picture on left?” they asked in disbelief. Another gave props to the star by adding, “Wow definitely glowed up.”

In recent news, the star made headlines for her appearance at the Inaugural Ball. Cheryl was seen attending the event in D.C. with her husband Robert F. Kennedy. The star opted for a stunning platinum gown from Romona Keveza. Robert has been appointed as the head of the Health and Human Services Department by Donald Trump.