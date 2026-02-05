RFK Jr. Reveals What Happened When He Tried to Fix Trump’s Diet

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) has admitted that his efforts to improve President Donald Trump’s diet have been unsuccessful, joking that his attempts have led “to no avail.”

A reporter questioned Kennedy about Trump’s frequent McDonald’s meals and soda consumption, asking whether he had ever raised concerns about the health consequences of those eating habits.

Q: "The president often drinks, is known for his Coke consumption and eating McDonald's often. Have you shared your concerns about the cost of his eating habits?" RFK JR: "To no avail."

“The president… is known for his Coke consumption and eating McDonald’s often.” She asks, “I’m curious, have you shared your concerns about the cost of his eating habits?” He just replied, “to no avail,” and walked away from the podium.

RFK Jr. commented while speaking to reporters after being asked about Trump’s well-known love of fast food and Diet Coke. His usual order at McDonald’s is two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and a large chocolate shake.

Donald Trump’s typical five-item meal contains a whopping 2,400 calories and can ideally be shared between two people. Sources also say that Trump sometimes prefers orange-flavored drinks over his Diet Coke, which is available at the push of a button in the Oval Office.

He has served his favorite items to his staff as well. For instance, on January 14, 2019, he hosted the College Football Playoff champion Clemson Tigers at the White House.

With chefs on a break during the first government shutdown, Trump served tables piled high with fast food, including burgers, fries, and chicken nuggets, in the State Dining Room. Previously, there have also been photos of Donald Trump eating fries at several significant sports events.

He has also served customers behind the counter at McDonald’s during campaign appearances, posing with pizza, burgers, ice cream, and soda, dating back to the 1990s.

During a 2024 campaign stop at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, he staged a visit by wearing a yellow apron and briefly working the fry station and drive-through window. At that event, Trump joked, “I always wanted to work at McDonald’s. I never did.”

According to a report by Tyla, Donald Trump’s most recent assessment in late 2025 recorded his height as 6-foot-3 and his weight as 227 pounds, placing him in the overweight category. His blood pressure was 128/74.

Furthermore, RFK Jr. appeared on ” The Katie Miller” podcast on January 13, 2026, where he was asked who had the most “unhinged” diet. Kennedy did not hesitate. “The president,” he replied, citing Donald Trump’s fondness for sugary food items alongside pizza and burgers.

Kennedy Jr. then shared that Trump consumes junk food whenever he is traveling because “he trusts it,” and “he doesn’t want to get sick when he’s on the road.”

Meanwhile, in contrast, RFK Jr. likes to follow an active lifestyle at 72. Last year in August, pictures of him working out in a T-shirt and jeans went viral.

While netizens praised his stamina and questioned why he was working out wearing jeans, RFK Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a fitness challenge to Americans as part of the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

The challenge, which was shared via a video, included 100 push-ups and 100 pull-ups in under five minutes. The two Cabinet members participated in the “Pete and Bobby Challenge,” completing 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under 10 minutes.

“We hope Americans take on this challenge and pass it along,” Hegseth said, “so we’re ready to be fit, healthy, and maintain a strong fighting force.”

This video should INSPIRE all men. RFK looks like a tank. And he’s incline benching 115. You don’t need to be throwing around crazy weight to be crazy fit. You just need to lift consistently and keep your body fat at a respectable level. pic.twitter.com/umjQKDQBTa — Jason Helmes (@anymanfitness) June 24, 2023

Last month, during an obesity briefing, which was briefly attended by both Trump and RFK Jr., the president’s weight unexpectedly became a central topic of chatter.

“Eat real food,” Kennedy said at a White House press conference while outlining new dietary guidelines that push protein consumption and healthy fats while limiting sugar and processed foods. Netizens quickly took to X to mock the Republican leaders and target Donald Trump’s weight.

One user commented, “Trump has been obese for decades himself.” Another comment read, “Trump the Obese has ordered obesity to end.”