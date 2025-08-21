White House Defends Trump’s “Active” Schedule With Travel, Meeting And Golf Amid RFK Jr.’s Fitness Push

RFK Jr. has been trying to introduce America to healthy food habits and more exercise. In his bid to encourage and motivate his people to work out more. In this bid, he even tried to involve Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and challenge him for a few exercises.

All this is well and good but people are curious about President Trump. He is a self proclaimed fast foodie and loves eating McDonalds. However, the White House is not ready for the narrative of President Donald Trump not being healthy.

All through the week, White House has been trying to divert the attention away from the President’s health and activity. They have called his lifestyle an active one.

When reporters pressed for what it means that he has an active lifestyle, White House sought to counter questions about President Donald Trump’s health and activity level this week. The administration highlighted that Trump has an “active” presidential schedule. This came after reporters pressed whether he would participate in Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s fitness initiatives.

White House spokesman Kush Desai was speaking with RadarOnline on Tuesday and he dismissed suggestions that the President needs to prove his fitness. During the briefing the questions arose if the President will prove his fitness through exercise programs promoted by Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

Rather, Desai pointed to all the travelling and work Trump does all through the day and week. According to him, this is proof enough that the President lives a very active lifestyle, with lots of energy and stamina.

Desai also added that even Trump’s weekend offered a picture of his activity level. He said that the President left the White House at 6:30 a.m. on Friday to fly to Alaska. He was visiting Anchorage for a high profile and stressful meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He also claimed that throughout the flight, Trump made several phone calls to European leaders and discussed ongoing security matters. Trump then returned to Washington, D.C. at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. This was then followed by a round of golf.

President Trump- I’m not doing this for my health pic.twitter.com/zJ5HBVfyG5 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 15, 2025

“This is a president who is constantly on the move,” Desai said. “He was up early, handling international diplomacy, managing calls with our allies, returning in the early hours of the morning, and then engaging in recreational activity just hours later. If that isn’t active, I don’t know what is.”

Desai and other White House staff have been trying hard to project Donald Trump as a healthy and active President, and to squash any rumors of his being lazy and tired.

This response came out after Kennedy had rolled out his “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative and everyone had been curious about Trump’s involvement in the program.

MAHA is an ambitious program that aims at encouraging better nutrition, exercise, and overall wellness.

With these initiatives, some people have been speculating whether Trump himself might join Kennedy in one of the activities.

It has only been 4 days since the Trump landslide and RFK Jr is already on the job to Make America Healthy Again! Here RFK Jr now lays out the specifics for their “MAHA” plan. God bless Donald Trump & RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/I0PwLnX6i1 — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) November 9, 2024

However, Desai’s remarks suggest that it will not happen anytime soon. The spokesman claimed that the President’s role as commander-in-chief already demands a rigorous schedule. This reflects physical vitality even without structured exercise programs.

“The president is not looking to prove anything through stunts,” Desai added. “He leads through action every single day.”

Critics, however, do not agree with Desai and argue that golf and travel do not equate to a comprehensive health regimen. Public health experts have noted that the President’s dietary habits and lack of consistent exercise remain a concern. Yet, Trump’s allies insist that his stamina during long workdays speaks for itself.