Revisiting Nancy Pelosi’s Husband's Most Controversial Moments — From DUI Arrest to Stocks Fiasco

Paul Pelosi, a successful venture capitalist, has led a life often overshadowed by his wife Nancy Pelosi’s political career. But, a while ago, he was pushed into the public eye, revealing a past marked by tragedy and controversy. In February 1957, a 16-year-old Paul picked up his older brother, David, for a late-night drive. This joyride turned tragic when Paul lost control of his car on a tight curve near the Crystal Springs Dam. David apparently warned Paul, "This is a bad stretch, better slow down." Unfortunately, the vehicle careened off the road, flipped multiple times, and left David, who was wearing a neck brace due to a prior injury, fatally strangled.

I think it's interesting to note that Paul Pelosi, while behind the wheel of a sports car in 1957, got in a wreck that killed his brother.



Mr Pelosi is a shitty driver, that's all I'm saying. pic.twitter.com/eWTMA8Blcb — Pogolito (@PogolitoGutier1) December 7, 2022

As per The Sun, Paul managed to escape with a broken collarbone and called for help. He was cited for misdemeanor manslaughter but was acquitted by a coroner’s jury. The local report noted, “The car veered across the road, bounced back from a small embankment, climbed 20 feet up another, spun around and somersaulted simultaneously and ended upside down on the shoulder with both youths underneath.”

In the years that followed, Paul founded Financial Leasing Services Inc., a real estate and consulting firm in San Francisco. He married Nancy in 1963 and has largely remained in the background, supporting his wife. He once remarked, "I’ve made a conscious effort to not be involved or give the appearance of being involved in her political career. People should realize that she’s the one.”

As per The Hill, in recent years, however, Paul’s financial activities have ignited controversy. He made headlines for buying substantial shares in companies like Alphabet, Disney, and Salesforce. This drew criticism, especially from figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who labeled the ability of politicians to trade individual stocks as 'ludicrous'. She slammed, “There is no reason members of Congress should hold and trade individual stock when we write major policy and have access to sensitive information. There are many ways members can invest without creating actual or appeared conflicts of interest, like thrift savings plans or index funds.”

FIRST ON FOX: Moment Paul Pelosi attempts balance test after crashing $100K+ Porsche. https://t.co/2y03X6YaVS pic.twitter.com/ZMCafTjDYv — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2022

Nancy defended the practice, emphasizing, "We're a free market economy. They [lawmakers] should be able to participate in that." Her spokesperson, Drew Hammil, asserted, "The Speaker has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions. The STOCK Act exists to shine a bright light on trades by Members of Congress. Sunlight is the best disinfectant."

Paul's most recent controversy emerged in May 2022 when he was arrested for driving under the influence in Napa County. His 2021 Porsche, was hit by another vehicle at an intersection. Although no injuries were reported, Paul was taken into custody and released on $5,000 bail. However, later, Paul was sentenced to 5 days in jail and 3 years of probation.