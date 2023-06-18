The San Francisco Home of 'Top Chef' Sells for $3.6 Million: 'Quaint San Francisco Charm Throughout'

The San Francisco home where the Top Chef competition's first season's participants resided has been sold for $3.6 million. The said season of Top Chef premiered in 2006, and the winner, Harold Dieterle has opened up several restaurants since.

According to Eater, he now cooks at his New Williamsburg restaurant called 'Ten Hope'. During the competition, Harold shared the aforementioned home with 11 other contestants and cooked in several culinary challenges.

The 4,680-square-foot home, which is situated in the Marina District, boasts "Old San Francisco charm throughout," as per the listing with Monica Chung, the founder and lead broker of Andersen, Jung & Co. Chung stated in the listing, "This grand Marina home is located in one of the most prestigious areas of San Francisco with amazing views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Palace of Fine Arts, and the beautiful Bay."

Image Source: Getty Images | Scott Gries

The home hosted the nine candidates for Top Chef in its six bedrooms and four bathrooms in 2006. It was initially listed in January for $4.375 million and most recently asked for $3.499 million after two price reductions. The transaction is also less than the $3.7 million the home sold for in February 2018, which is concerning for San Francisco's luxury real estate market, per Sfgate.

San Francisco has seen a downward trend in house pricing, with the S&P index dipping by 17% as reported by SocketSite. The dip becomes apparent when the previous pricing of the Top Chef mansion is taken into consideration as it was listed for $6.5 million in 2016 when the markets were more favorable.

Image Source: Coldwellbanker

According to PropertyShark data, the buyer was an LLC based in California. Both the bidders and the sellers declined Mansion Global's requests for interviews. The house features hardwood floors, large arched windows, and a gas fireplace with a stone mantle in the sunken living room.

There is also a remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, a formal dining room, a pass-through window leading to a breakfast area, and a nearby family room. But the 1927 house has kept a lot of its original features. With the Palace of Fine Arts and the Golden Gate Bridge visible from numerous balconies and terraces, it offers a number of desired San Francisco views.

Image Source: Getty Images | Stephen Lovekin

According to the description, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level, including the main bedroom with a private balcony. There is a spiral staircase that leads to the roof deck. Also included are a two-car garage, a fenced private patio, a guest suite with two bedrooms, a wet bar, a dining area and a family room with a gas fireplace.

Sfgate stated that homes selling for $3 million or more are often considered to be "higher-priced home sales," and they have been struck harder than other parts of the San Francisco housing market. Recent data from Compass shows that prices decreased by 57% in May 2023 when compared to the same month the previous year.

