Khloe Kardashian Prints Her 2007 DUI Mugshot On Strawberry Margarita Cups for 40th Birthday Bash

Khloe Kardashian turned 40 on June 27, 2024. For her birthday celebration, the Good American founder printed her 2008 DUI mugshots on strawberry margarita-flavored jello shots and gulped the drink down with her friends and family. The Hulu personality shared candid images from her 40th birthday bash on her Instagram Stories.

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

The mother of two once got arrested for driving while drunk back in 2008 and recalled the incident during an October 2023 episode of the family's reality show The Kardashians. Looking back at her mugshot she took ahead of her jail sentence, she quipped, "I've already been to jail before, it doesn't matter anymore," as per E! News. In a confessional, she added, "I went to jail when I was like 22. I went to jail for a DUI, not smart. Don't drink and drive."

Her mother and 'momager' Kris Jenner commented that Khloe's mugshot was actually "really cute." To this, the reality star confessed that her glam was courtesy of herself and her BFF Malika Haqq. "Malika did my hair for my mugshot. "I did my own makeup," the 40-year-old shared.

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

So, Khloe rang in her 40th birthday plastering her mugshot face onto the margarita drinks. She shared photos and videos of herself drinking it alongside friends Mallika and Khadijah Haqq. She was also surrounded by several Kardashian-Jenner kids and grandkids. Alongside, she documented gorgeous flower bouquets she'd received from family members like the Kardashian matriarch, brother Rob, Corey Gamble, and friend Scott Disick.

Disick sent her a pink flower arrangement and Khloe expressed gratitude by tagging him alongside a caption, "OMG I love you so much these are beautiful!!!" Apart from flowers, the bash included scrumptious-looking candies, fruit boards, and loads of strawberry shots. The birthday also flaunted images of 40th birthday plates, napkins, and clips, per PEOPLE.

Back in March 2007, she was arrested for driving under the influence and consequently, she served jail time in 2008. The incident was a major plot during that season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and although Khloe admitted, "I've never been to jail since. So I've learned my lesson," she also defended herself in one of the episodes.

"I really wasn't that drunk," said Khloe. It wasn't a high percentage." However, as a result, she was ordered to complete community service and attend alcohol education classes. Consequently, she also spent 30 days in imprisonment which was documented in the family's reality drama KUTWK's season 3.

At the time, she said in a confessional, "My judge is not very happy with me. He thinks that my job is a luxury and that there's no excuse on why I got kicked out." On July 18, 2008, she was sent to a jail in Lynwood, California, but released afterward due to overcrowding. However, following her release, she shared, "It's not fun. Being in there for 30 days, I would've died."