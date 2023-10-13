A Kardashian Friend Calls Out Corey Gamble's Weird 'Blush' While Hugging Khloé at a Party

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Cory Gamble, threw a lavish party to celebrate the launch of his collaboration with the haute fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Khloé Kardashian and Gamble were spotted giving each other a close embrace as they welcomed each other at the event. The Good American founder, who was displaying her great curves in a skintight leopard suit, said, "I didn't know this was like a sit-down. This is, like, so grownup. I didn't know we were being grownups today!"

Corey, who was visibly mortified by the reality star's remark, flushed when Khloé's pal Malika Haqq entered the room. Haqq surveyed the circumstances and inquired, "Are you blushing?" Gamble said with a stutter, "No, I'm just like, well, I'm only, like, you know, I only know about class, so."

The momager's partner has not appeared flushed for the first time; he was recently heavily criticized by fans for weirdly greeting Kim Kardashian. As per The US Sun, in one of the recent episodes of the reality show, Gamble was seen kissing the billionaire beauty mogul on the back of her neck while welcoming her. On a well-known Kardashians website forum, curious fans posted the clip along with an original poster that read, "Does anyone else notice Corey kissing Kim on the back of her neck?" "I hope he’s just...awkwardly hugging her," one fan replied. "That's just weird," a second fan had opined at the time. Meanwhile, as per The US Sun, fans remained unconvinced this time over Gamble's luxury fashion debut.

He debuted 24 pieces in his D&G line, including silk shirts, robes, slacks, and shorts. The cost of each item ranged from $1,000 to $2,700, despite the fact that the haute couture pieces appeared to be simple in design. The news that another member of the well-known family, especially Corey, is working with Dolce & Gabbana has perplexed the fans. One Reddit fan said: "Anyone who can afford this would not want to be associated with a d-lister like Corey. I’m baffled."

A second fan commented, "What even is this? Social climber much. Do they have dog eyes? What’s up with these dull colors all the time? Oddly stressful to look at." A third fan added, "No one cares about Corey. D&G is going downhill FAST, they need to pack it up and start fresh." A fourth fan reasoned: "I see he got his color recommendations from Kim. Beige, cream, off-white, nude, and various shades of these," along with vomit emojis. Before Gamble's exclusive partnership with the famed fashion house, Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, Kris' two elder daughters, both worked with D&G on various projects, including Kourtney's controversial wedding.

