Revealed! The Three Child-Level Questions Donald Trump Called ‘Very Hard’ in His Cognitive Test

Did the leader of the free world really mistake a dementia screening for a genius-level IQ test? That’s the question sparking outrage across America after President Donald Trump once again bragged about acing what doctors call a “basic cognitive check.”

The controversy reignited this week when Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, revisited his claim that he “aced” a cognitive test during his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center. “They have Jasmine Crocket, a low-IQ person,” Trump said, before turning his attention to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. Those are really hard; they’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way. But they’re cognitive tests.”

Signs of Cognitive Decline in Trump

Expert Assessments and Observations:

Trump has repeatedly described the exam as “very hard,” holding it up as proof of his sharpness. But the reality paints a less flattering picture. The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), the test Trump took, is a 10-minute screening tool used to detect early signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s—not a test of genius.

According to leaked details from the test, Trump was asked to identify three animals: a horse, a tiger, and a duck. That’s right—the questions that left him boasting were straight out of a kindergarten workbook. Participants simply have to write the correct name beneath each picture.

Other tasks include drawing a clock showing a specific time and repeating a short phrase. For medical professionals, these aren’t brainteasers—they’re warning signs used to detect serious decline.

Public reaction has been swift and brutal. Many Americans expressed disbelief that Trump continues to tout the test as proof of mental strength. “It’s a very, very low bar for somebody who carries the nuclear launch codes in their pocket to pass—and certainly nothing to brag about,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor at George Washington University.

The episode underscores a troubling gap between Trump’s self-image and the growing questions about his cognitive health. As critics raise alarms about the president’s memory lapses and verbal misfires, Trump’s boastful tone only deepens the disconnect.

Mental fitness is not a partisan issue, it’s a matter of national security. In a world where one decision can alter global stability, clarity of mind matters more than ever.

Share your thoughts: What do Trump’s “hard test” claims reveal about the leaders—and what does it mean for the future of American democracy?