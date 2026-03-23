Retired French General Calls Out Donald Trump for Seeking Help After Alienating Allies— “He Shot Himself in the Foot”

President Donald Trump has allegedly become a laughing stock among several European leaders, and a retired French brigadier general has weighed in.

According to AOL, several people have questioned Trump’s recent stance to help the United States amidst the war with Iran under Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28, 2026.

Gen. Nicolas Richoux sparked controversy after telling Donald Trump to “go f— himself” during a live television appearance, highlighting growing tensions between the U.S and Europe.

Speaking on a French news channel, Gen. Nicolas Richoux criticized Donald Trump’s recent approach to seeking aid from European allies. He noted Trump’s sudden shift in tone when he needed help after years of strained relations and controversies.

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“He shot himself in the foot. He wanted to invade a European Union country, Greenland, not long ago. And now, his old friends whom he didn’t consult, whom he scorned, especially the British, telling them: ‘We’ll remember this.’ Push, push!” the French army veteran added.

“And now he needs us? Frankly, he can go f—k himself,” he added, ending his statement with a chuckle. Nicolas Richoux’s words went viral after the episode gained a million views.

Last weekend, talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the 79-year-old said other nations should help the U.S. secure the important Strait of Hormuz, which was shut because of the strikes. Donald Trump argued that the major shipping route benefits other allies more than America.

He also questioned why the United States continues to protect the waterway, saying that it mainly serves the energy needs of other countries. “Why are we maintaining the Hormuz Strait when it’s really there for China and many other countries? Why aren’t they doing it?”

Furthermore, according to Mirror US, American journalist Hopewell Chin’ono commented on the general’s choice of words towards Trump and replied, “I never thought I would see this in my lifetime, a retired French general telling a sitting American president to go ‘f–k off’ on live television.

He also said that the insult showcased how the relationship between the U.S and Europe has reportedly “deteriorated.” He also added that Europe may be okay taking such a stance since Donald Trump has limited time left in office.

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Chin’ono said European leaders could wait for a future president to negotiate further deals, possibly someone they see as more reliable and stable. As of March 23, Trump is in the second year of his four-year second term, which began on January 20. He is set to remain in office until January 29, 2029.

“Whether Republican or Democrat, it is unlikely that another president will act as a wrecking ball as Trump has,” the journalist added. These remarks came after Donald Trump said he wanted to acquire Greenland for its location, abundance of resources, and strategic value.

Nicolas Richoux had previously warned that any unannounced move from the Trump administration to capture Greenland would cross a “red line,” suggesting it could turn Trump’s allies into adversaries and strain the relationship.

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Consequently, several sources claimed that recent tensions have raised concerns about a possible conflict between Europe and the U.S.

Additionally, reports claim that Danish forces have prepared contingency plans, including the potential destruction of runways in important locations such as Nuuk and Kangerlussuaq, in case of a U.S. military move. European officials continue to remain cautious after Trump’s stark remarks about how he would capture Greenland the “easy way or the hard way.”