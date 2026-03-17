Donald Trump’s ‘51st State’ Comment on Venezuela Draws Reaction After WBC Game

President Donald Trump posted an unusual reaction on Truth Social after Venezuela’s 4–2 win over Italy. Following the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Monday, the 79-year-old congratulated the team and praised its positive spirit.

He then made a sudden comment suggesting Venezuela could become the 51st U.S. state, writing, “Wow! Venezuela defeated Italy tonight, 4-2, in the WBC (Baseball!) Semifinal. They are looking great. Good things are happening to Venezuela lately!” Trump then added an unexpected remark that raised eyebrows: “I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?”

Though the comment had no further context, the suggestion that Venezuela could become the 51st state was widely viewed as another controversial claim by Trump after the U.S. took control of its administration earlier this year. The comment drew immediate online criticism from public figures. “Delusional,” political commentator Intare Batinya said on X. “This guy is so obsessed with making it about him that he might show up to Miami tomorrow with Maduro in chains,” writer Matt Burnell wrote.

Under Operation Absolute Resolve, President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were captured from their Caracas home and flown to New York, where they appeared in court, and Maduro denied several claims.

This operation has further raised concerns about Trump’s intentions, diplomatic norms, and the future of Venezuela. Furthermore, Donald Trump also stated that the United States would “run” Venezuela, emphasizing control of the country’s oil resources.

“We’re gonna take back the oil,” Donald Trump said in his press conference after Maduro’s capture.“Very large United States oil companies” will “go in” and “spend billions of dollars,” he claiming adding, “We’re gonna be taking out a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground.”

Meanwhile, under acting president Delcy Rodriguez, the relationship between the US and Venezuela is getting better. The two countries are trying to strengthen their diplomatic ties, with the US reopening its embassy in Caracas after seven years.

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Although Rodriguez initially condemned U.S. actions, calling Nicolás Maduro’s capture a “kidnapping,” she has now adopted a more neutral stance by complying with Trump’s demands.

This shift has come despite warnings from Trump that any lack of cooperation could result in consequences “worse than Maduro’s.”

Rodriguez has taken significant steps to align with U.S. interests. These include signing an agreement to supply 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil to the United States and passing legislation that opened Venezuela’s extensive oil reserves — which account for about 17% to 18% of global reserves — to private companies.

After Maduro’s removal, her government has also released hundreds of political prisoners. In return, the U.S. government recently granted Rodriguez formal recognition as Venezuela’s head of state in a New York federal court.

According to Goodreturns, this is also the first time in a while that Trump has used the term “statehood” in reference to Venezuela, even though he had previously urged Canada to become the 51st U.S. state and later said he also wanted to acquire Greenland for its location, resources and strategic value.

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In response to Trump’s demands, Greenlanders have also mocked Trump with red baseball caps reading “Make America Go Away,” a parody of his famous “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The final match between the U.S. and Venezuela is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 17.