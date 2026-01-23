Greenland Locals Mock Donald Trump With Cheeky Music Video Taking Aim at ICE Raids

Donald Trump is obsessed with the idea of having complete control of Greenland. Amidst rising tensions with global leaders and immigration crackdowns in America, the POTUS has reemphasized his need to take over the country. In a hilarious act of defiance, a creator took a sassy dig at America’s leader that’s going viral for all the right reasons.

On January 22, 2026, an Instagram influencer (@austinandcolin) shared a short music video titled “Welcome to Greenland!” Just like the ongoing tension, the 57-second-long music video kicked off hot, calling itself a “hot commodity.” But they did not stop there, as they took a dig by asking whether America does not have “enough ICE” already, referring to the controversial immigration raids, including a viral video showing law enforcement officers slipping on the frozen streets.

That was not all, they roasted the caffeine culture in America, claiming that they serve coffee that is actually “poured” and even how they would prefer to remain “independent.” They subtly referred to Trump’s slip-up in Davos, mistaking Greenland for Iceland.

The creators promoted the cuisine and the geographical wonders, such as the northern lights, polar bears, midnight sun, glaciers, and an iceberg that “took out the Titanic.” The video spread like wildfire on the feed of every user on the platform, receiving 3.2 million views as of now.

The video was loved by the users for not only being fast-paced but also well-informed. A user wrote, “No words are good enough to do justice in describing how absolutely good this is.” Another quipped, “Great promotion of Greenland!” Another user added, “That’s some great research you guys did! Respect from Greenland.”

A user praised the lyric, writing, “‘Don’t you have enough ice there ironically?’ This is beyond brilliant! Well done!” A user apologized for Trump’s action and wrote, “Greenlanders, we are so sorry. We are with you. Trump doesn’t represent the majority of Americans. In fact, l am sure that even those that did vote for him wanted lower prices not imperialism. We want peace. We wish you peace.”

The creators truly used one of the most versatile and universally accepted tools for protest and united the people on the platform. Interestingly, Danish locals are not far behind creatively, as they are using a parody of MAGA to proudly defy the U.S. President.

People in Greenland are wearing these hats and honestly… I’m stealing it. MAGA now officially stands for Make America Go Away. 🇬🇱🧢💀 pic.twitter.com/QNJNUBFkjK — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 17, 2026

According to HuffPost, in Copenhagen, Denmark, locals are making a spoof version of Trump’s red MAGA hats as an act of rebellion. The caps read, “Make America Go Away” instead of “Make America Great Again.” A protester did not hold back in criticizing the president, they said,

“I want to show my support to Greenland and also show that I don’t like the president of the United States.”

The cap also featured a phrase, “Nu Det NUUK,” a clever wordplay on the Danish phrase “Nu det nok,” meaning “Now it’s enough.” This pun refers to the territory’s capital, Nuuk. With the world rallying behind the icy island, it will be intriguing if Trump gives up on annexing Inuit Nunaat or the world finds more creative ways to protest.