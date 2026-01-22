Greenlanders Take Revenge By Brutally Mocking America On TikTok

Opinion polls in Greenland have made it pretty clear that Greenlanders prefer to remain a territory of Denmark.

Now, citizens are brutally mocking President Donald Trump on TikTok, with videos to mock America’s fentanyl crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 105,000 people died from a drug overdose in 2023, and nearly 80,000 of those were from opioids.

While the overdose death rate did decline by 4 percent from 2022 to 2023, the reported number of deaths in 2023 was almost 10 times higher than that recorded in 1999. This death rate is known as the “fentanyl fold,” while the “fenty pose” became a viral social media trend in 2025.

For this reason, TikTok user @pov_fromarctic decided to share his take on the trend, while adding a text overlay reading, “Bringing American culture to Greenland.” That video went on to attract more than 1.2 million likes and 8.8 million views at the time of writing.

In the clip, people can be seen bending over in the heavy snowfall, doing the “Fentanyl Fold” while making it look like the snow was fentanyl instead.

TikTok users were quick to pick up on the trend, with one writing, “As an American, I was unfamiliar with Greenland’s humor game. Well done, carry on.”

Another wrote, “As an American this is golden content. Stay strong Greenland! We don’t want our president either.”

Yet another American enjoyed the video, writing, “The USA has and always will be a joke to the rest of the world.”

Another TikTok user noted the vast difference in homelessness, writing, “Homelessness rate greenland 1% vs usa 0.23% BTW.”

Someone just had to mention the Kardashians, writing, “We are like the Kardashian’s of the universe. Outrageously superficial with absolutely zero talent but people can’t not watch the train wreck of ego.”

Meanwhile, it isn’t just on the TikTok platform, as one account on X wrote, “the whole world is laughing” at Trump “but the White House is busy celebrating his 1 yr anniversary like it’s an achievement”:

“So much entertainment. Thank you, Trump,” another responded.

The whole world is laughing at him, but the White House is busy celebrating his 1 yr anniversary like it’s an achievement. — Abier (@abierkhatib) January 20, 2026

Back on TikTok, another video displays the beautiful scenery of Greenland with the caption, “POV: Everyone talks about GREENLAND but nah, we’re keeping it okeeey? My home can’t be yours.”

Americans were also quick to response to this one, with one American writing, “96% of the US wants to leave you alone. I’m so embarrassed and sorry our dictator is evil and demented,” while another wrote, “As an American, most of us stand with Greenland.”

One TikTok user didn’t get the joke, but commented anyway, writing, “I don’t get it but oh well! Clearly we’re the joke at least someone can laugh at our expense.”

While so far, @pov_fromarctic has only posted two TikTok videos, hopefully they will share some more, revealing the beauty of their home and welcoming American people, but only on vacation.