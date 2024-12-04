Resurfaced Video Shows Trump Telling Larry King That His 'Breath is Very Bad': "It Really is..."

Donald Trump amassed a real estate empire in the late 1980s by acquiring upscale hotels and casinos. He also secured the Plaza Hotel contract in New York. Following the acquisition of his third and last casino in Atlantic City, the Taj Mahal in 1989, he sat down for a candid interview with renowned talk show host Larry King. However, he wasted no time in getting personal, within the first five seconds, Trump bluntly commented on King’s 'bad breath', and set a confrontational tone. “Your breath is very bad. It really is." Without pausing, he remarked further while moving his chair, “Has this ever been told to you before?". King, who was caught off-guard, said "No" and continued with the interview.

The old video went viral on social media after Trump won the presidency for a second time in November. The president-elect's negotiation strategies and his dominance-based approach to reducing tension were instantly admired by online users. They also noted how his audacious and unrepentant communication strategy demonstrated the psychological tricks he employed, leaving spectators entertained and captivated by his unorthodox techniques. "This is how you know that Trump is truthful & honest. Because he literally has no filter," an X user praised. "Gotta admire his honesty… I’m sure Larry King’s wife thanked Trump later!" a netizen chimed in.

"Classic Trump...love it," another person magnified Trump's behavior. "Context: Larry asked Trump to show him how he could intimidate Larry himself. Trump totally intimidated Larry for the rest of his life after this. Fact," a netizen pointed out.

According to Mother Jones, King did confront the billionaire businessman later in the show, “So this is how you get the edge, you threw me right then, and no one has ever told me that," he said. Trump responded, “Has nobody told you that? Sharon (King’s wife) hasn’t said it? You’re kidding." When the award-winning broadcaster refused, Trump smirked and said, “Okay. Your breath is great." Decades later during an interview on King's show in 2010, Trump recalled the controversial moment. “I took heat the next day," he said, noting that King's breath wasn't that terrible and that he was only responding to a previous query regarding his tactics for surprising people.

Donald Trump & Larry King at 6801 Hollywood Blvd in 2007. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by M. Tran)

Trump was recently ridiculed by senior CNN political commentator Adam Kinzinger for his body odor. The former Republican representative got personal while trying to describe the former president's offensive body scent while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in September. “What did it smell like specifically?” Kimmel asked. “So, if you take, like, armpits, ketchup, makeup, and a little butt, it’s probably like that, all mixed up,” Kinzinger said. “That’s the Trump formula?” Kimmel asked. “A little bit of a pungent odor, I would say,” he added. “You definitely wouldn’t want to bottle it up and wear Trump cologne.”

As per Huff Post, the CNN political commentator claimed that people inside Trump's circle were afraid to address the issue and tried to avoid unpleasant situations. “He’d invite all of us into the Oval Office all the time, and it’s hard to avoid that,” Kinzinger concluded.