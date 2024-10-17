Kanye West's Poor Hygiene and Body Odor Was Allegedly a Turnoff for Bianca Censori: "Serious Stench"

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are well-known for their eccentric style choices. The Donda rapper, for example, is frequently spotted wearing all-leather clothing, even in sweltering temperatures. Incorporating spandex, bomber jackets, hoodies, layered cold attire, and stiff accessories like headwraps into his regular attire is a common sight on West. But his sense of style is unhygienic and it is a serious turnoff for Bianca as she is horrified by all the "serious stench." “It’s a serious stench when the layers come off and he’s dripping in sweat head to toe - especially as he’s not big on showering - and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end,” a source said as reported by Radar Online.

The source added that the Bound 2 rapper gets covered in layers to hide his weight gain, “He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking,” a source said. “But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight.” “He’s got to be cooking under those layers,” the source continued. “His BO is something awful since he rarely uses deodorant.” “In the beginning, Kanye’s mode of dressing was an enigma. Now it’s just a stink." According to The US Sun, the close source disclosed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was also displeased with his lack of personal hygiene. “Kim got used to the smell — but only after years of torture," the source claimed.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the Hulu star made a subtle jab at her ex-husband while describing the ideal qualities she likes in a potential mate during one of the episodes of The Kardashians. The SKIMS founder listed perfect hygiene as number three, "Good hygiene—I mean, that’s like a given, I think I should even take that off,” she said. As per Billboard, in another episode, Kim was seen expressing her annoyance at the stress and irritation she experienced from West during their marriage to Kris Jenner. “I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the cleanup crew. I just don’t have that energy.”

Meanwhile, West turned heads while attending the Paris Fashion Week last month in a layered beekeeper ensemble. It was difficult to identify him because of the ivory netting covering his face and his all-white attire. He accessorized his strange outfit with white sneakers and gloves. According to The Daily Mail, Censori continued with her racy streak and wore a revealing outfit for the fashion show.

The startling see-through outfit had been cut with scissors and fashion experts believe that West must have done it to make a bold statement. Censori displayed a sheer, backless nude thong leotard that exposed skin. The Yeezy architect added heels and stockings that reached the knees. She also debuted pink highlights to her blond hair at the fashion show making her overall look eccentric.

