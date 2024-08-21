Donald Trump Mocked For His Odor, Compared to 'Cooking Oil' By Alex Wagner

Ahead of the 2024 elections, Donald Trump is being targeted by his critics, including media personalities. In a fresh joke, MSNBC host Alex Wegner said the former president has a particular odor that smells like cooking oil. The 46-year-old appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and analyzed presidential candidates for the November elections.

The host of Alex Wagner Tonight was discussing interviewing Kamala Harris back in 2020 and now in 2024, the vice president has gained a lot of confidence as a politician. "That sense of confidence that she can be like, 'I am who I am and I'm going to laugh and Trump is going to call me 'Laughin' Kamala' and that's going to go nowhere,'" as per Newsweek.

Colbert asked her, "Why do you think he's having such a hard time putting a target on her because he has attacked her in several different ways, he's trying to burn her [but] the fat is splashing back in his face every time?" Wegner laughed and joked about Trump's odor, saying, "He smells like cooking oil," before switching to a more serious response to the question.

"I think we have in some ways believed that Trump is some master brander [but] he is not actually that good at framing people...he just kind of picks something off the floor and throws it at the wall and it happened to work with Hillary [Clinton]," Wegner explained referring to the insults like "Crooked Hillary" which he later repurposed for Biden. But with Harris, it's rebounding.

"But in large part, both Biden and Clinton were already known, he doesn't have that advantage with Harris and it's been a miserable failure," Wegner added. "Like everything he's tried is either pathetic or racist or misogynist or just not funny and...I think it was Pete Wehner in The Atlantic that said, 'We're at the Fat Elvis stage of the Trump candidacy.'"

Meanwhile, Wegner isn't the only one who has noticed Trump's distinct smell, so to speak. Previously, Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker, echoed the MSNBC host and said that the former president's odor is "not good," as per Politico. He quipped, "The easiest way to explain it … take armpits, ketchup, a butt, and makeup and put that … in a blender and bottle that as a cologne."

I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor.



In another post on X, formerly Twitter from December 2023, Kinzinger wondered how people could tolerate standing next to Trump, "I'm genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odor. It's truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can." The tweet amassed 4.7 million views and hundreds of hilarious comments.

Comedian Kathy Griffin was also left embarrassed by Trump's odor from her appearance on the reality TV show, The Apprentice, in 2010. "I was never a contestant However, I did participate in two challenges," recalling she had to spend the day with Liza Minnelli and host a challenge, "Liza and I tried to ignore him, but he does smell really bad."