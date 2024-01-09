Donald Trump Calls Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney "Far Worse" Than Other Democrats

Former president Donald Trump appeared on the first broadcast of Lou DobbsTonight show on Lindell TV. Veteran anchor and Trump supporter Dobbs conducted the interview, which aired on Monday. During the epic interview, Trump aggressively assailed Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, and Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, calling them "far worse" than any Democrats. “They’ve taken that hearing, which was a total sham, with all Democrats and two Republicans that were far worse than any Democrat that ever lived,” Trump said. “Two very sick Republicans.”

“I mean, Liz Cheney’s a sick person. I was responsible for her defeat in her state where she couldn’t be beaten and by the time we finished she got the lowest vote in the history of politics,” Trump added. As per The Hill, Cheney lost her primary bid for reelection in 2022 despite repeatedly refuting allegations of election tampering and speaking extensively about the danger she believed Trump posed to democracy. Cheney and Kinzinger were members of the House Select Committee looking into the Capitol attack, which forwarded the DOJ's four criminal allegations against Trump in connection with the incident and his inability to concede his loss in the 2020 election.

"If you look at the select committee's work, we made a criminal referral concerning the part of the 14th Amendment that talks about providing aid and comfort to an insurrection," Cheney told "Face the Nation." "I certainly believe that Donald Trump's behavior rose to that level. I believe that he ought to be disqualified from holding office in the future." As reported by CBS News, she stated further, "We'll see what happens in the courts. In the meantime, and in any case, we have to be prepared to ensure that we can defeat him at the ballot box, which ultimately I believe we'll be able to do."

"I think it's really important for people as they're looking at all of this litigation to recognize what Donald Trump's trying to do," the former GOP rep. said. "He's trying to suppress the evidence. He's trying to delay his trial because he doesn't want people to see the witnesses who will testify against him. … Trump knows that the witnesses in his trial are not his political opponents. He knows that they're going to be the people who are closest to him, the people that he appointed, and he doesn't want the American people to see that evidence before they vote. They have a right to see that evidence before that vote."

Meanwhile, Kinzinger believes that Trump has the chance of being reelected after being removed from Maine and Colorado ballots, “I think this is probably good for Donald Trump politically, because he’s a professional victim, a professional whiner, and belly acre, and this allows him to feed more than that he’s such a poor victim." He told while in an exclusive interview with CNN, “If you’re running against the guy to beat him, and you just come out and say that these cases are the way to get rid of Donald Trump, I think it makes you look weak,” Kinzinger said. “It does not help you with the base. It doesn’t help you with the election.”

