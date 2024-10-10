Melania Just Revealed One of Donald Trump’s Most Intimate Bedroom Habits in a Candid Interview

During her recent appearance on Fox News' The Five on Tuesday, former First Lady Melania Trump discussed her new book and gave a rare insight into what her husband, Donald Trump, wears to bed. During his presidency, Trump frequently claimed to sleep just four or five hours a night, as confirmed by his doctor via Independent. However, insiders from his administration revealed to US media that he would often wake up at 6 a.m., spend the morning watching cable news, and tweet until midday. When host Greg Gutfeld asked Melania whether the 78-year-old former president ever sleeps, she surprised the audience with intimate details about his bedroom habits.

"He doesn't sleep much. He does of course." Melania said. Gutfeld then asked her, "Does he wear pyjamas?" "No," Melania replied with a laugh. "What does he wear when he sleeps, Melania?" the Fox News host probed. She responded by making a zip-the-lips gesture, drawing even more laughter from the group. Though usually tight-lipped, the former First Lady was open to sharing details about her upcoming memoir titled Melania.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters then smoothly shifted the conversation, bringing up the early days of her relationship with Donald Trump. "One of the things she covers in the book, Greg, since I’ve read it and you haven’t, is their first date and how he courted her," Watters said. "That courtship is something special." In her 256-page memoir, which Vanity Fair described as "platitude-ridden," Melania recounts how she met Trump at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998. "From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature," she writes, recalling how he flirted with her even while accompanied by another blonde bombshell.

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld: "Does [Donald Trump] wear pajamas?"



Melania Trump: "No."



Gutfeld: "What does he wear when he sleeps?"



Melania: *zips lips* pic.twitter.com/aTSdyssVsj — The Recount (@therecount) October 8, 2024

When asked by the Fox journalists if there was something nice about Donald Trump that the public 'probably don't know that they should know,' Melania responded that she has some 'cute, nice stories' in her book. She further explained, "He's very warm. He's fun. He has a great personality." "And all he wants - he's very passionate about this country - all he wants, he wants to make this country safe, so everybody has a job and enjoying family life," She added. "He's treating everybody equal. Man or women. He could be tough on a woman. He could be tough on a man," she claimed of her husband.

I sat down with @mariabartiromo to discuss my new book, MELANIA. Join us on Sunday Morning Futures tomorrow at 10am ET on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/HbXmySrT6x — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) October 5, 2024

The former First Lady has mostly stayed out of the public eye as her husband campaigns for a third run at the White House in a tight race against Vice President Kamala Harris. Only recently has she begun giving more interviews in anticipation of her book's release. Speaking on The Five, Melania also shared an update on her 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, who recently began his freshman year at New York University in Manhattan. "He's doing great. He loves his classes and his professors. He's doing well. He's driving, and he's enjoying to be in New York City again," she said.