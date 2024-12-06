Resurfaced Video Shows Khloé Kardashian And Travis Barker Being Touchy That Has Fans Freaking Out

Kardashian fans are buzzing after an old video resurfaced showing Khloé Kardashian and Travis Barker engaging in a seemingly flirtatious moment. The clip, taken from a 2016 episode of Kocktails with Khloé, has left fans reeling over the undeniable chemistry between the two—years before Barker would go on to marry Khloé’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The video captures a playful yet awkward game of "pass the orange," where players must transfer an orange between each other using only their bodies, no hands allowed.

Khloé, dressed in a strapless corset top accentuating her glamorous look, leaned in close to Barker, whose head was positioned precariously near her chest during one attempt. As per The Sun, their laughter and the visible closeness also reignited speculation about the moment’s suggestive nature.

The resurfaced clip on Reddit quickly became a hot topic, with fans divided over the interactions. Some critics noted the apparent spark between Khloé and Barker; one said, "Wtf is this ... They are both flirting so hard." In agreement, another added, "I couldn't deal with the existence of this clip if I was Kourtney. Divorce time lol." Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, "Why do Khloe and Travis have more chemistry here than all scenes combined of Kravis?" Another user remarked, "Khloe has more chemistry with him than Tristian [Thompson]."

At the time of the 2016 video, Kourtney and Barker were strictly friends and neighbors; they had known each other since 2006 but only grew closer when they became neighbors in 2017. It wasn’t until 2021 that their friendship evolved into a romance, culminating in a romantic proposal in October of that year.

Barker went out of his way to involve Khloé and Kris Jenner in his proposal plans, expressing his long-held love for Kourtney. Barker remarked, "I’ve been madly in love with Kourtney forever and I believe she’s my soulmate. I would like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her. I love you guys and I love Kourt, and I’ve never felt more sure about anything in my life," as reported by OK! Magazine.

Intriguingly, this isn’t the first time Khloé’s interactions with a family member have raised eyebrows. Fans have often highlighted her close bond with Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex and father to her three children. A while ago, Disick raised eyebrows with a flirty comment on one of Khloé’s Instagram photos, calling her 'too fine' alongside a fire emoji. While many view their dynamic as sibling-like, some fans speculated about underlying tension.

Travis Barker looks back at his 2005 reality show 'Meet the Barkers' in this bonus clip from episode 9 of 'The Next-Door Neighbor.' (Image Source: YouTube | Photo By Home.Made.Nation/MTV)

Despite the resurfaced clip and fan chatter, Kourtney and Travis appear unbothered. The couple has cemented their love story with three weddings, including a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Their romance, while criticized by some for its overt PDA, has been celebrated by others as a long-overdue union of two people deeply in love.