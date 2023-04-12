Shantel VanSanten and Husband Split After Three Wedding Ceremonies and JUST 10 Months of Marriage

Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster have called it quits after their 10-month marriage. According to US Magazine, Webster quietly filed for divorce at the beginning of the year and their date of separation is mentioned as January 10. The court documents cite that Webster has mentioned "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the star couple going their separate ways even after celebrating their sacred union with three surreal wedding ceremonies.

VanSanten and Webster had a fated movie-like love story that began on the sets of Love Blossoms in 2017. Meaww reports that their first wedding ceremony was an intimate affair that took place at a courthouse on VanSanten's grandparents' wedding anniversary. The couple went in for a second wedding ceremony in Napa, and the third gorgeous ceremony took place in VanSanten's hometown of Luverne, Minnesota.

After dating for almost four years, the star couple got engaged in April 2021. VanSanten had shared her proposal story and the wedding on her now-deleted Instagram account, and she had written, "We hiked 2000ft to the top of the mountain where @iamvictorwebster told me he loved me for the first time years ago! What happened next still has me in shock … He told me he wanted to spend forever with me, as he got down on one knee and asked if I would marry him!!"

The One Tree Hill actress narrated this adorable story at the time via Instagram: "I didn’t say anything for awhile, not out of suspense although it would have been a good prank, but because my legs stopped working, I had to sit down and I couldn’t stop crying and kissing him … I forgot to say anything at all … BUT OBVIOUSLY I SAID YES!!!" She added, "I can't wait to spend FOR-EV-ER with my best friend!!!! I F***ING LOVE YOU."

The couple had an impromptu intimate wedding after a family tragedy in VanSanten's life. “When my grandfather unexpectedly passed away on Father’s Day, the heartbreak was unbearable; I had been planning on him walking me down the aisle in Minnesota," she explained. "In the midst of my grief, I looked at Victor and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents’ wedding date, August 9. The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They were married for 63 years, had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn’t perfect, but their love was always pure.”

After the civil ceremony, they got married for a second time in Napa, California, in October 2021. And lastly, the star couple celebrated their wedding for the third time in VanSanten's Minnesota hometown in front of her family.

“Through all of this, the biggest lesson Victor and I have learned is the resiliency of the human spirit and our hearts,” VanSanten said. “As I looked at my side when the world felt like it was falling apart, there stood my rock, my home, my husband. As there are unwritten chapters ahead, we will surely experience more hardships on this grand adventure. I couldn’t be more sure we can overcome anything together.”

VanSanten and Webster have respectfully refrained from commenting on their divorce publicly. VanSanten has apparently deleted her social media accounts, while on the other hand, Webster last posted a snap of her in July 2022 where they both seem to be enjoying a vacation.