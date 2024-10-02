Khloé Kardashian Recalls Meeting Justin Bieber At One of Diddy’s 'Freak Off' Parties in Resurfaced Clip

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.



On September 16, Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs was arrested in New York City and held without bail on serious federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and facilitating prostitution. Combs has denied the claims and his lawyer argued that the music mogul is innocent. In light of these allegations of 'freak off' parties, an old clip recently went viral. It featured reality star Khloé Kardashian sharing her experience of running into Justin Bieber at a wild bash hosted by Diddy.

In the footage— from the popular reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians—Khloé shares her wild experiences with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, the Daily Mail reported. Interestingly, the episode was titled, Secrets of a Double Life. “So, who was with you this weekend?” Kourtney asked Khloé. “A bunch of my friends,” Khloé replied, naming Diddy, Quincy, Bieber, and French Montana. She added, “I got on a plane at 5.30 a.m. Well, this party…I think half the people there were butt-naked. You would have loved it!”

A resurfaced clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians is making waves online, revealing Khloe Kardashian’s juicy details about attending one of Diddy’s legendary parties. Khloe nonchalantly mentions that none other than Justin Bieber was part of the exclusive guest list. pic.twitter.com/oXhqnklI0B — OgeneAfrican (@OgeneAfrican) September 24, 2024

When Bieber’s career took off, he named Diddy as one of his biggest inspirations. The two connected through Bieber’s mentor, Usher, who was launched to stardom with Diddy’s help, as reported by the Mirror. Diddy took Bieber under his wing in a similar fashion, and the pair bonded, spending time together over the next decade and forming a close friendship.

In the aftermath of the allegations against Diddy, a concerning video surfaced of him spending 48 hours with Bieber, when the latter was only 15 years old. Diddy says in the clip, "We hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream. I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album."

He added, "I don't have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next forty-eight hours he's with me and we're gonna go fully crazy," as reported by the New York Post. Recently, a source disclosed, "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off. So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him. Justin hasn't been responding to this since the home raids. He's not going to." The insider claimed that Bieber feels a strong sense of regret for collaborating with the controversial mogul last year, stating he would have never agreed to the partnership if he had been aware of the allegations that have emerged since then.

I never knew just how much Justin Bieber went through in Hollywood. I hope he exposes them all, especially Diddy and his friend. pic.twitter.com/kN8NLeHx1x — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) September 22, 2024

The person continued, "He [Bieber] had a long break from Diddy...he had distanced himself from him. He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it." A source also revealed that Bieber is now concentrating on his newborn son, Jack Blues, whom he recently welcomed with his wife. The informant said, “He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations. It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though. He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband." Before his arrest, Combs frequently bragged about the extravagant parties he hosted, which were attended by numerous A-list Hollywood celebrities.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)