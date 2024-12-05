Resurfaced Video Shows Joe Biden Weirdly Asking a 6-Year-Old If She Is 17: "There Goes Creepy..."

The history of President Joe Biden's alleged inappropriate actions toward women is neither new nor hidden. A quick search of his name combined with words like "creepy" or "cringe" will provide several articles, photographs, and videos on the topic. Recently, a video of Biden at last year's Thanksgiving dinner went viral, showing him making an awkward comment about a young girl's ears. The incident happened while he was at Naval Station Norfolk hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for the military families. Many are again calling him a "creep."

President Joe Biden during the 2024 presidential debate. (Image Source: YouTube | WSJ News)

During the dinner, Biden turned to a young girl and complimented her, saying he liked her ears, referring to the Mickey Mouse-shaped ones she was wearing. He then asked for her name, to which she softly replied, “Catherine.” Biden then said, “What a beautiful name. That’s my mommy’s name. How old are you, 17?” The girl shook her head in denial as another girl said, “No, she’s six.” "Six?!" the president shockingly asked to confirm again, as reported by the Washington Times. As the video quickly spread across social media, commentators wasted no time in dubbing the interaction yet another instance of Biden's awkward and cringeworthy behavior.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "NEVER EVER let your child next to this perv. There's far too much video out there of this creep going after kids for decades." Another person commented, "He can’t acknowledge his own grandchild, but he makes a beeline to little girls & makes inappropriate remarks. Jill isn’t amused. See her turn to look at the agent or someone." A third X user claimed, "People with dementia have no filter and frequently do & say inappropriate things. @FLOTUS knows @POTUS has an unusual attraction to little girls & he often says & does inappropriate things around them." Another person said, "There goes creepy Joe again after the children."

There goes creepy Joe again after the children 🤦🏼‍♀️😤😡 — Tina E 😎 (@cookies1961) November 19, 2023

In reaction to the viral video, Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, sarcastically remarked that he was surprised Biden didn’t attempt to sniff the young girl, referencing past incidents where Biden was seen smelling or kissing the hair of women and girls in public events. During the 2015 swearing-in ceremony for Sen. Chris Coons, Biden reportedly held the senator's 13-year-old daughter, Maggie, by the arm, spoke in her ear, and kissed her on the head as she withdrew. Other images from public events have also captured similar situations.

People with dementia have no filter and frequently do & say inappropriate things. @FLOTUS knows @POTUS has an unusual attraction to little girls & he often says & does inappropriate things around them. Why does she always just stand by & allow it to happen? — Sick and tired (@AgnesSBaker) November 20, 2023

Biden came under fire in July of last year when a bizarre video of him acting like he was about to bite a child while in Finland went viral. In October 2022, he also faced criticism for advising a young Californian girl not to date serious boys until she was 30. Earlier, in 2021, while addressing military families in Virginia before Memorial Day, Biden told a young girl she looked 19, as reported by Newsweek. The controversy isn't new, as, in 2019, the pro-Trump Great America PAC released a one-minute video titled "Creepy Joe Biden," highlighting his questionable interactions with girls and women.