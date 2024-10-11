When Britney Spears Smoked And Danced Wildly in Bizarre Video Amid Her Divorce Drama

Earlier this year, fans were left concerned about Britney Spears' mental health and stability after seeing a strange series of videos that she posted on Instagram, as per The Sun. Videos showing agitated-looking Spears dancing in skimpy attire, while smoking, made many worry about her well-being. Even though the series of videos were soon deleted from her Instagram handle, but even after deleting it, the video went viral on social media. Sharing one of the videos where the pop icon is seen smoking was shared on X, with the caption, "Drop something SMOKING."

In the video, Britney was seen smoking a cigarette, as she donned a loose white shirt and green underpants. Spears blew out clouds of smoke from her cigarette and shook her hips. Though it was unclear to whom Spears was alluding, she captioned the video, "I used to do this in The Big Apple in my 20s with the boys ... they would sometimes stand up while doing acting scenes at the movies and embarrass me... they were incredibly good too. There's just something about this white stick in my hands... ok I was feeling myself."

One worried fan wrote, "Probably Bipolar disorder that was being managed by those close to her. Now that she’s independent she probably isn’t taking meds and we are seeing the mania side of it. Just a theory. Hope she’s okay." Another commented, "I’m not a professional or anything but her videos look more like manic episodes than anything else." A third internet user wrote, "Think for the first time in her life she's free. Doesn't know who she is anymore and trying to discover the person she is. But won't let go of the past. Her music videos the dance was choreographed.. no she's lost trying to recreate it."

In other videos, Spears was seen dancing while wearing a yellow bra top and a football shirt with the number "69" imprinted on it. Spears said in the captions that she was enjoying dancing at a studio and that the setting was motivating her to lose weight. She wrote along with the video, "OK so I was a little excited to get a studio. It's cute and at night it's way hotter and I sweat. I'm trying to lose weight. I kind of like it. Normally no thank you but hmm."

The series of videos were released when Britney and Sam were still in the process of getting divorced. The pop superstar and Asghari started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Spears' Slumber Party music video. Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021 and they tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a Los Angeles ceremony that had a star-studded guest list, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez. Later, in August, Asghari filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences'. Their divorce was finalised in May 2024.

