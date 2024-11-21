Resurfaced Video Shows Diddy Telling Children What They Need In Life: "We Tell Young Kids..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

A resurfaced clip of disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs showcases him advocating for child safety and protecting their innocence by making them 'children of God'. "We feel blessed, we thank God for everything. We constantly pray and know that he's responsible for everything that has been blessed and granted to us," Combs can be seen proclaiming his religious beliefs while appearing on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in 1997. He then adds, "That's what we try to tell young kids, that it's important to have God in your life."

According to the Mirror, the clip has garnered attention on social media amid Combs' legal team making efforts to procure a gag order on witnesses. However, Arun Subramanian, a federal judge, recently turned down the request. The order would have barred prospective witnesses and their legal representatives from discussing the accusations against the I Need a Girl rapper in public. In the legal statement obtained by the publication, it has been stated: "Not all alleged victims will be participants in this case, and a blanket restriction on their speech will silence individuals who may never have anything to do with the proceedings here. And in any event, less restrictive alternatives must be considered and rejected before imposing a restraint on speech."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Theo Wargo)

The federal judge also labeled the request as 'broad' and stated that it would unnecessarily block the other civil cases that are ongoing against Combs. The federal court concluded by advising his legal team to take another course of action. Which included "seeking relief in particular cases if the parties or their lawyers have made prejudicial statements to the press, or moving to stay those cases pending the resolution of this one." As per NPR, Combs was targeted in two further sexual assault cases in October, alleging that he engaged in grooming, sexual misconduct, and retaliatory threats against minors.

The Last Night rapper is still facing federal accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering, his trial is set to start in May 2025. However, he has continuously denied all the allegations. Through his lawyers, Combs claimed that he has never trafficked or sexually assaulted anyone, "man or woman, adult or minor." Additionally, Combs' legal team maintained that "the lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention" and hiding the truth. The team also explained that the victims' attorney was constantly seeking press appearances to divert the case and gain public sympathy. They also said that they are confident that the legal system will prove their client's innocence.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453