Photographer Who Was at 30 Diddy Parties Reveals the Wild Things She Saw: "Children Were Sometimes..."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is famous for throwing some seriously wild parties. Selma Fonseca, a celebrity photographer who’s been to about "20 or 30" of them, is finally speaking up about what goes down. She said the parties are always "incredible" with "the best food, the best music, drinks, entertainers, people with fire." She said it was "like a mini-circus," and famous guests often included Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, and more. "LeBron James said, 'There's no party like a Diddy party,'" Fonseca recalled. "There was a lot of champagne going around and everything else. You could have whatever you wanted."

The parties were extravagant affairs. Fonseca noted there were "geishas walking around" and "women in very skimpy outfits walking around, dancing on top of pedestals." As the night went on, things got wilder. "Sometimes people took their clothes off and [would] go in the swimming pool. That was kind of normal," she said. Diddy was a hands-on host and "He would walk around, say hello to everyone," Fonseca said. "He was always out and about and doing something, talking on the mic and at the DJ booth." She added, "He always had this tray, and he offered shots to everyone," as per the New York Post.

Fonseca didn't see anything explicitly illegal but she noted the presence of drugs. "Ecstasy was really in fashion at that time," she said. "So, it's like if you take a drink or take a pill, how is anybody going to know?" Children were sometimes present early in the evening. But at a certain point, Diddy would tell parents to "put the kids away." In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, he can be heard saying, "We fed ya'll, gave ya'll some drinks. Now it's time to enjoy life. This is a celebration of life. This is the legendary white party. And to all the kids, the kids have an hour left. Get extra comfortable kids, because after that, ya'll got to go. It's a wrap for ya'll. Because this thing turns into something that when ya'll get older, ya'll are going to want to come to."

Fonseca also had one "nerve-wracking" experience at one of the parties in 2006. She snapped a few pictures of Diddy with some woman no one knew and then he sent his bodyguard over to grab her camera. "Diddy looked at the pictures, and I'm waiting, and he's pouring shots, having fun. He did eventually give me my camera back," she said. Diddy didn't delete any photos, but Fonseca found the incident "scary." Fonseca says she never witnessed the alleged "freak-offs" mentioned in Diddy's recent indictment despite attending many parties.

However, she noted, "Anywhere there are rich and famous people, there are sex workers around ... there are sex workers everywhere. They're very discreet." When asked about the recent raids on Diddy's homes, Fonseca expressed mixed feelings. "I wasn't really surprised, but I was surprised at the same time because I've never seen anything," she said. "I've been around this guy so many times backstage at the award ceremonies, I mean all the time. I used to see him probably once a month or more."

