Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. However, Combs pleaded not guilty plea in federal court and is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In the aftermath of the same, several disturbing videos of the disgraced rapper have resurfaced. One such viral 2020 clip has prompted accusations of 'grooming' a little girl. In the said footage, Diddy can be seen kissing a girl named Ava whom he refers to as his 'adopted daughter.'

According to Radar Online, netizens slammed the rapper and branded him 'sick'. "Wow! This is whack! What the hell is this about? That girl said she was 'on the streets,' so was she a runaway? Did Combs find her and take her in to 'save' her? Was she on drugs or being prostituted? How can this be?" an X user penned. "OMG, it was always in the open basically right in our faces...Definitely praying that this girl is okay," another echoed.

"She literally started the video saying her zodiac sign like it was a dating site or something. Weird," a person pointed out. "This makes me sick to my stomach! There's no telling what this little girl has been through or if she's still alive," another slammed. "This is so repulsive and heartbreaking! I hope she's okay...we need an update on her that she is okay. That sick sob needs to never see daylight again and all the others that did it too need to be arrested!" a comment read. "This is disgusting and evil...sick! #Diddy picks up this child, Ava, on the street and took her to his place!! Bragged, she’s White. Look at her face...demeanor!!!" another raged.

In the video, Combs asks the little girl to introduce herself and she does, to which he responds, "Yes, it's breaking news, Diddy adopted a White child." "I want you to tell them the story about how I adopted you." Ava answers, "So, I was on the streets and then Papa Combs decided that he would like to be a caring man, so then he saw me and decided to pick me up and said to come inside and play with his kids." In the background people laugh and clap, before Combs states, "Ava, that's like a little bit borderline suspect...We want to get it clear, I adopted you like Madonna adopted kids, and everybody else adopted kids, Charlize Theron, everybody, Sandra Bullock."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shareif Ziyadat

He continued, "I adopted you because I felt that you could, you know, enjoy also having a Black parent to take care of you and help you out. So just clarify, because it's crazy out here online." He further assured, "I got permission from your mother...say all of that". Following his instructions, the little girl then reveals that she's been a part of the family since she was '6 months old' and has known the producer's twin children, Jessie and D'Lila. Combs then envelops Ava in his arms and gives her a peck on the cheek as the video comes to an end. Sources disclosed to TMZ that the girl was Ava Baroni, who was raised by her parents but had been close to Comb's twin children since childhood. They argued that it was all part of a 'skit.' The Baroni family has since cut ties with the imprisoned musician.

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453