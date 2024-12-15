Resurfaced Video Shows a 10-Year-Old Barron Trump Yawning and Looking Bored at His Dad's Event

18-year-old Barron Trump has been lauded for the recent win of his father President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 elections. The youngster's acute political awareness and familiarity with contemporary youth trends ensured that his father's key podcast appearances reached the targeted voters. But things were quite different during Donald's first victory. In a resurfaced video, the then 10-year-old can be seen bored and yawning during a Republican event in 2017. Like any child, Barron can be seen fidgeting, staring blankly, and struggling to stay awake as Trump gives a lengthy speech.

Netizens gave hilarious reactions to his distracted behavior. "He’s a kid who has to stay up late listening to an incredibly boring political debate. I can’t say I blame him for being tired. I’m a grown woman and I would be bored too," an online user joked. "It's so sad how everyone around him is looking at him like he's acting like a child but he is one he's not a grown-up, he's a child that deserves a better childhood. Period," another YouTube user sympathized. "He is acting like "I'm bored I wanna go home," someone else quipped.

In another recently shared short clip on X, Barron appears to be swaying, blinking for a long time, caressing his face, and unintentionally rolling his eyes during Donald's 3 a.m. victory speech. "A lot of pressure on him, and he's handling it very well it seems," an X user praised the little boy for his resilience. "Probably pretty rough growing up like that. Did ok to keep him out of the firing line for most of it," an online user agreed. "Dudes got serious aura. Never spoken a word, yet people can tell he has a lot to say," another person added.

According to USA Today, of course, the internet was flooded with funny reactions back then as well. "Somebody needs to put #barrontrump to bed. Or give him a Red Bull. #MakeAmericaSleepAgain," an X user joked. "The only good thing in this speech is watching Barron Trump desperately try to stay awake," a netizen chimed. In the extended video, Barron looked dapper in a suit and a gleaming white tie, however, he continuously massaged his eyes, nodded, and tried to contain his yawns on stage while his father delivered an inspirational message among thunderous applause.

The only child of Donald's third wife and former first lady, Melania Trump, Barron is the youngest of the president-elect's children. The President-elect will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025, on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Barron is expected to be present at the official ceremony.

Currently, Barron is attending New York University's Stern School of Business as a freshman. "He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him,” a source told People recently. The young man proved to be an asset to his Republican father during his campaign trail, the teen has grown up from a bored little boy to a towering force.