Body Language Expert Reveals Barron Trump's Awkward Presence on Stage During Election Night

Barron Trump is among the most intriguing personalities in the Trump clan and unlike his father Donald Trump, he appears to be a man of few words. For this reason, his stoic demeanor continues to fascinate people, and his latest appearance at his father's election night is no exception. So a body language expert examined why the 18-year-old behaved the way he did.

Judi James asked people to cut some slack to the young man. "He is still a very young man, and quite tall, having recently grown into his height," noted the body language expert. "As a result, he is starting to adopt poses that exude elegance and confidence rather than displaying the usual awkwardness or shyness of youth," as per Irish Star.

Donald Trump arrives to speak with his family during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Furthermore, James highlighted that Barron, who's been majorly kept away from the media glare, is now navigating the pressure of living under the microscope. For him, it's still all new. The expert also added that the photographs circulating on the internet from the election night show him as "cool and calm." And, in case, if the teenager has political ambitions, "his cool demeanor might age better" than his father's "punching the air."

Barron #Trump's Appearance Causes A Stir On Election Night pic.twitter.com/Wv1mV3kFN0 — The List (@TheListDaily) November 6, 2024

Additionally, James compared his presence to his two older half-brothers- Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and said that their body language showed they seek constant validation and attention from the father. Barron, on the contrary, showcased a more composed demeanor which could work out in his favor to earn his father's respect in the future.

Barron Trump forced to shut down selfie “requests” at NYU due to Secret Service detail.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/lmyA9huSxa — AF Post (@AFpost) September 23, 2024

Barron, who is a freshman at NYU's Stern School of Business, wouldn't call the White House his permanent residence following his father's historic win. Up until now, he was living in their Palm Beach property Mar-a-Lago while he was finishing his graduation from Oxbridge Academy. But after Trump became the 47th president of the United States, the family is likely to visit the Presidential Palace occasionally.

However, an insider revealed that Barron will have the company of his Slovenian-American mother Melania Trump. She would be dividing her time as a source told PEOPLE, "She will have her private living apartment there, and she has her home in New York and her home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. She will spend time in all of these places."

The mother-son duo had been together since Barron's been a baby. While Trump was out in the world, Melania kept to herself focusing solely on her son's upbringing. And it seems to be the case again in the wake of the former president's victory. But this didn't mean Barron alienated himself from his father or his presidential campaign. He was the silent help that Trump needed during the 2024 elections, influencing GenZ to join the MAGA movement.

"Have you talked this over with Barron?" he asked, referring to his 18-year-old son.



"No, sir," the young staffer told him.



"Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know." (3/8) — Eric Cortellessa (@EricCortellessa) November 6, 2024

And the President-elect Trump relied heavily on his son's advice. According to the Times's report, his campaign advisor, Alex Bruesewitz, asked him to appear on a list of shows. "Have you talked this over with Barron?" Trump retorted. "Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know," Trump concluded.