Donald Trump Reveals The 'Very Wise' Words Son Barron Said to Soothe Him Before Result

Donald Trump shared the heartwarming piece of advice he got from his youngest son Barron Trump before his final appearance in North Carolina. Impersonating his 18-year-old son, the winner of the 2024 election said, "And I have a guy who’s home with the first lady. He’s very smart... He’s 18 years old. And he gives me good advice. 'Dad: take it easy, now. You just take it easy Dad, alright? You don’t have to go too much here.' He gives me good - he’s very wise," as reported by Daily Mail.

Trump: "I have a guy who's at home with The First Lady. He's very smart, he got into a great college, he's 18 years old. He gives me good advice, 'Dad, take it easy now. You don't have to get too excited here.' He's very wise."



SOON, Barron... Soon.

pic.twitter.com/VpIl3yWXfY — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 4, 2024

The real estate mogul also predicted his victory in the presidential elections while addressing the crowd of supporters. Donald asserted, "If we get our vote, there’s nothing they can do. I hate the expression, actually – but it’s ours to lose." During his 90-minute long speech, the Republican nominee claimed that everything would work out well. Despite the time limit and other constraints during the last leg of the election rally, the 78-year-old American politician claimed, "We’re way leading. All we have to do is close it up." And as the election results have revealed, he was, indeed, correct.

I was there it t was amazing — Gary Ratliff (@GaryRat73510576) October 22, 2024

Before mentioning Barron, the real estate mogul talked about his daughter Ivanka Trump. Trump called her a 'terrific daughter' and shared that she sent her love to him and his supporters. The businessman-turned-politician then continued to rant and attack Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Michelle Obama. After that, he urged MAGA supporters to go out and vote for him. Trump compared the election race to a horse race with dwindling numbers between the Democrats and the Republicans. He shared that his sole purpose for holding the rally was to urge the citizens to go out and cast their votes.

Love it! Barron's got a great head on his shoulders, just like his dad. The Next Generation of Trumps is going to be unstoppable! — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) November 4, 2024

Not many may know this, but Barron's support for his father's election campaign has been intensely helpful. The NYU student suggested that his dad appear on podcasts aimed at Gen Z and millennial men. The outreach of Donald's campaign was interestingly high this year around after his constant appearances and interviews with internet figures and influencers. However, while both Ivanka and Barron were absent from the campaign trails of their dad, they rooted for him throughout with their valuable takes.

Donald Trump leaves the White House before departing for Joint Base Andrews on December 20, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Zach Gibson)

Senior adviser Jason Miller also shared additional insight into how Barron helped his dad. According to the NY Post, Miller said that Barron's recommendations for the podcast interviews all worked in his favor. The senior adviser then gave hats off to the young man after Donald's recent Joe Rogan Experience podcast interview broke the internet. The October 25 episode with the businessman garnered the spot of the most-listened-to podcast on Spotify. Miller added, "When you look at the impact of podcasts or YouTube shows non-traditional media part of the thing is you’re meeting voters where they’re at." Donald also got amazing hits after he sat down for an interview on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Flagrant with Andrew Schulz, and the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David.