Resurfaced Video Shows Machine Gun Kelly Opening Up About Diddy’s Parties: “Didn’t Sleep for...”

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties that were once the talk of the town are now under intense scrutiny as the rapper faces mounting legal issues. Following multiple accusations of sexual assault and abuse, Combs was arrested in New York City on September 16. The indictment alleges that he organized events that centered around drugs and coercion. In light of the same, a resurfaced clip of Machine Gun Kelly's appearance on Hot Ones, which features him recalling his time with Diddy, has gone viral.

Machine Gun Kelly with Sean 'Diddy' Combs at Best Buy Theater on August 13, 2015, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mark Weiss)

In a 2015 interview, former Bad Boy Records artist, Kelly, shared a story from when he was just 20 years old. He narrated how Combs persuaded him to join one of his wild parties. Kelly, with little hesitation, accepted the invite since his only alternative, at the time, was hanging out in his manager’s mother’s basement. As reported by the Mirror, he said, “You get there and he has the biggest suite in the Palms, there were waterfalls in his room...a f------ river in his room. He said, ‘We’re gonna go out.'" As reported by Irish Star, he added, "It's New Year's Eve, this motherf----- takes me to nine f------ clubs in one night. Nine clubs. Thirty bottles a spot. That's 270 bottles, easy. We didn't sleep for two days."

Machine Gun Kelly tells Sean Evans of Hot ones that Diddy flew him out to Vegas and took him out to 9 nightclubs in one night when he was 20 years old. They partied for 2 nights straight and MGK did not see Diddy sleep one time. pic.twitter.com/Hss9QN4zGz — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) September 22, 2024

In another resurfaced clip from the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, Kelly shared a wild story of when he asked Combs for a sleeping aid before a flight. Instead of a regular remedy, Kelly said Combs handed him something much stronger— a powerful substance that made him feel like he’d been on a three-day party marathon. Kelly recounted doing outrageous dance moves to bizarre music for about 20 minutes, completely out of his element. As reported by Radar Online, he said, "I was just outside the window looking in while he was looking at me like, 'Man, this kid’s nuts.'"

Machine Gun Kelly was given some weed by Diddy that made him do crazy dance moves in front of Diddy’s window while naked.



MGK wanted something to knock him out for a long flight but the “Snoop Doggy Dog” strain Diddy gave him made him dance naked in front of Diddy. pic.twitter.com/sPKD9wUE39 — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) September 22, 2024

A raid of Combs' residences in March by Homeland Security uncovered several alleged 'freak-off' supplies at his home— ranging from narcotics to over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. In another eerie resurfaced interview, the controversial rapper joked that he would likely be arrested by authorities. This suggests that he was aware his parties could one day get him into trouble. As reported by Us Weekly, when asked what the key to organizing a memorable party is, he casually stated that having attractive women is a must.

Kelly isn’t the only celebrity to dish on Diddy. Khloé Kardashian gave a glimpse into Diddy's wild events in a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She stated that at a Diddy party she attended, half the people were 'butt-naked.' During a 2016 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Usher also reflected on his time living with Combs as a teenager in the '90s. When asked if he would ever let his kids attend a Diddy event, Usher firmly said he wouldn't. However, Nick Cannon shared last month that while he had been to several of Combs' parties, he never witnessed the notorious 'freak-offs' described in the indictment.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).