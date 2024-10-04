Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Parties Had a Alleged 'Signal' for Party Guests Before Things Turned Wild

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Amid sex trafficking, assault, and other allegations, another shocking revelation has emerged about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' famous parties. In a new report shared by Us Weekly, an insider, who allegedly wrangled guests for Diddy’s 'white parties' between 2006 and 2011, claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs' famous parties had a not-so-secret signal for when it was time for A-listers to leave “before things took a turn between 2 and 3 in the morning."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

"Girls would start to lose their clothes," the insider claimed. “That was the signal for people to leave.” The party atmosphere reportedly shifted from glitz and glam to something much darker. For those who stuck around, things escalated. Drugs started flowing, and the party wouldn’t end until 7 a.m. “What happened before 2 a.m. pales in comparison to what happened at 5 a.m.,” told another source, who reportedly attended these parties. They added, “They were known to be wild. Anything went at those parties." One more insider dropped even more bombshells, alleging that sex workers were on hand, willing to do “whatever you want.” The revelations come just days after Diddy’s legal troubles exploded into the public eye with Diddy facing 120 additional sexual assault accusations and numerous new civil lawsuits.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is just one of the “many powerful people” who will go down for the alleged sexual assault crimes that took place at his parties. pic.twitter.com/I4xDze9Q49 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 1, 2024

The “Freak Offs” referenced in the 14-page indictment alleges that Diddy’s victims were drugged and coerced into participating in “extended sexual performances” with sex workers, which reportedly lasted for "days at a time." Diddy, who was arrested earlier this month, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges and denied all allegations of sexual assault. Since the rumors emerged, various celebrities have shared their experiences from Diddy's parties. In a resurfaced 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian remarked to Kourtney, "I think half the people were butt-naked" at one of Diddy's events.

Watch footage of celebrities partying at a Diddy White Party.



Celebrities at this party include Ashton Kutcher, Chris Brown, Russell Brand, Rev Run, Jonah Hill, Amber Rose, Tom Green, and Cedric The Entertainer. pic.twitter.com/4mTM1qA202 — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) September 26, 2024

Meanwhile, during a 2019 Hot Ones interview, Ashton Kutcher hinted there was much he "can't tell" about what went on at those parties. According to Suggest., Dancer Adria Sheri English has come forward to speak against Diddy, detailing what she witnessed at his events. English, who performed at several of Diddy’s parties, claims she was allegedly instructed to engage in sexual acts with guests. Her attorney, Mitchell-Kidd, stated, "As it got later and later, those who stayed were there for the debauchery," reinforcing suspicions that the parties took a darker turn as the night wore on.

Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 120 victims, hinted that "many powerful people" are likely to be drawn into the ongoing scandal. "We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates," the attorney claimed. "The names will shock you." Meanwhile, Diddy's attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement, "Diddy looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)