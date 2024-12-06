Resurfaced Video of Kourtney Kardashian Taking Lie Detector Test Has Fans Thinking She’s in Illuminati

Kourtney Kardashian once reignited one of the longest-standing conspiracy theories about her family when she took a lie detector test. A resurfaced video featured the reality star being asked about the Illuminati, and her answers, though seemingly casual, fueled online discussions about the Kardashian family being linked to the secretive group. The video was originally filmed a year ago during an interview by Vanity Fair that also featured Khloé Kardashian.

During the interview, Kholé asked Kourtney, "Are you a part of the Illuminati?" Laughing, Kourtney responded with a 'yes' before quickly saying, "No, I'm not." Kourtney then asked if her saying yes came up as a lie on the machine, and the investigator said, "Yes, that’s true." Kourtney responded, '"That means I'm not. She asked, ‘Are you a part of the Illuminati?’ and I said yes." Khloe interjected, “And then you changed it.” “I said no! But I was just kidding. I'm not a part of the Illuminati,” Kourtney clarified. Theories about the Kardashians’ involvement with the Illuminati have circulated for years, with some speculating that the family is part of a larger plan to manipulate the masses and distract from real-world issues.

These conspiracy theories have often focused on symbols and imagery associated with the family. For instance, in 2013, the Kardashian Christmas card featured what some believed to be Illuminati-related symbols, including the 'All-Seeing Eye.' The card, photographed by David LaChapelle, became a focal point for theorists, who claimed it was filled with occult references. Around the same time, Kim Kardashian added fuel to the fire when she posted an Instagram photo with a similar symbol. However, as BuzzFeed reported, she later dismissed the image as “just a cool design I saw on one of those collage apps."

Theories about the Kardashians being part of a secret elite have also extended to major public events. Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband, has frequently been tied to these narratives, particularly following his infamous interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Conspiracy geeks have claimed the moment was a staged initiation ritual for Swift into the Illuminati.

They argued that public humiliation was part of an orchestrated plan to bring Swift into 'The Circle of Chosen Artists.' The BuzzFeed article pointed out Swift’s and Beyoncé’s red outfits later in the evening, interpreting them as symbols of their initiation into Free Masonic lodges. Years later, when Swift and Ye tried to reconcile, posing for a photo with Kim, conspiracy theorists doubled down. The release of Ye’s song Famous, which referenced Swift, followed by Kim leaking a phone call between the two, was seen as further proof of a carefully crafted media narrative.

Some YouTube channels went even further, alleging that the Kardashians are part of a 'Satanic Illuminati plot.' One video claimed that North West’s baptism was a ritual tied to this theory. According to Fandom Wire, some went as far as referring to North, as 'The Illuminati Moon Child.' So far, these claims are purely speculative and have no credible evidence.