Brody Jenner Admits Why He Was 'Sick' of His Extended Kardashian Family's Drama

Brody Jenner, who has made occasional appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the past, is not expected to return to the show in the near future. Caitlyn Jenner's son has expressed that he's "sick" of his famous step-family and wishes to permanently distance himself from them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth

In 2016, Brody Jenner gave an interview to Closer magazine, as reported by Yahoo News, and made a surprising revelation, despite often being in tabloid headlines, he was weary of the constant drama surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner family. Consequently, Brody decided to distance himself from his famous siblings. "I’m sick of the Kardashians’ drama and I want to distance myself from the family," Jenner said.

Adding further, he said, "That’s the one thing that people don’t really understand is that we live two completely separate lives. And everybody ties us in together as the Kardashians and the Jenners. Now what’s interesting is they got a divorce right, so they’re not even technically part of my family anymore." Jenner had earlier boycotted Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding because his girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, wasn't invited.

Jenner didn't stop there; he went on to criticize the main thing his famous sisters are known for. He specifically pointed out that there was something fundamentally problematic about being a reality TV star.

"Growing up on reality TV isn’t normal. I’ve grown out of it now and am quitting it for good. It’s time to settle down and have kids and I can’t wait," he said. By 2016, it was intriguing to see Jenner criticize the concept of growing up on reality TV, given his own fame was largely due to his participation in various reality shows.

Ryan R* Brody Jenner, half brother & sister, I found a bunch of his soulgroup with Caitlyn, Kendall's father but I dont see a lot of our Soul. pic.twitter.com/70jddeIQbw — Nathan Wu (@NathanWu84) August 16, 2023

By that year, he had already appeared in a lengthy list of reality shows including The Princes of Malibu, The Hills, Bromance, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and I Am Cait. While it's possible for someone to star in reality shows, later deem them toxic, and regret their involvement, Jenner continued to participate in the genre, starring in The Hills: New Beginnings years after 2016.

As reported by US Weekly, the Jenner sisters hold a cordial relationship with their Jenner brothers. However, The Hill star has time and again emphasized that his life was distinct from that of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

How did I forget that Brody Jenner is Kendall and Kylie’s brother? — GirlsLoveBravo (@GirlsLoveBravo) June 23, 2023

A source close to Kendall and Kylie shared, "There is no bad blood between the siblings at all. Brody and Brandon are supportive of the Jenners [and] Kardashians even if they’re not physically seen together all the time," revealing about their relationship with stepbrothers.

"Everyone has their own busy life. They live in the same town so they run into each other and sometimes even see each other at events. It’s not like they would ever avoid each other if they were in the same room. They’re not obviously as close as they were when Kendall and Kylie were younger, but that happens in life – people grow apart," the source added.