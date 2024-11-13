Resurfaced Photo of Melania and Barron Trump Is Making Everyone Feel Weirded Out: "Why Are Her Hands..."

Melania Trump and her son Barron share a strong bond, but a picture recently shared online sparked criticism regarding their relationship. In August 2024, a Reddit user posted a photo of young Barron sitting on Melania's lap while clicking her picture at Trump Tower. The positioning of Melania's hands on Barron's legs raised concerns among some netizens, who questioned whether the image was real or AI-generated. The Reddit thread was titled “Melania and Barron Trump in a very very weird photo session.”

"That’s gotta be the ugliest room I’ve ever seen," a user mocked the setting. "I wonder who took this picture of Barron taking that picture," another person questioned. "So weird. Why are they so weird!?" a netizen criticized. "Ahhh why are her hands on his upper thighs!?" a person slammed.

The image was widely shared on X as well, but, netizens took Melania's side. As one person wrote: "Apparently Barron is only 9 years old in this photo. He’s taking Polaroid shots of his mom, who was a model. I don’t find it that weird… only if you’re trying to see it that way. I think it’s sweet. Boys are supposed to be close to their moms," an X user posted. Others just assumed that it was fake.

“Hang on, Mom, I’ll take this picture of you and then Dad and I are going to the park to toss the football around and bond.” pic.twitter.com/qrz3EAmYT5 — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) March 20, 2024

Despite claims of it being generated from an AI source the image was authentic and came from the Getty Images collection. On January 6, 2016, Barron and Melania were photographed at Trump Tower in New York City using the new Fujifilm Instax Mini 90. There are similar images on the vast Getty Library featuring them in a fun shoot across their opulent residence.

Melania & Barron Trump leave Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 07, 2021 NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney)

While promoting her most recent memoir, Melania posted a sweet, introspective video in September that praised the difficulties of parenthood and the hopes she had for her son. “The challenges and rewards of motherhood, from sleepless nights to joyful milestones, bring immense fulfillment which only a mother understands,” she said. While adding, “The lessons I have learned from these experiences are profound. And they have shaped me in ways I could never have imagined.” As per the New York Post, the clip was released merely eight days after Barron joined New York University.

According to the New York Post, the former first son would reside off campus and commute every day from Trump Tower building on Fifth Avenue in Midtown. The teenager will attend the Stern School of Business at NYU. “It’s a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school,” former president Donald Trump told the Daily Mail. “I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern.” Barron was largely instrumental in aiding his father's presidential victory. The young Trump introduced the former president to the younger voter demographics via popular podcasters and YouTubers.