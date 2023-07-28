Kim Kardashian Gets Photobombed During Swimwear Photo Session: “Can’t a Girl Get a Good Solo Pic”

It's even difficult for someone like Kim Kardashian to take one decent photo without getting photobombed. And we thought it was just us. Recently, she posted a series of thirst traps in a black bikini while taking a dip in the water, but things got real. The SKIMS founder ranted on her Instagram account, and it's so relatable.

She captioned her post, "Can't a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee," on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The 42-year-old mother attempted to take one solo picture, but her family of swimmers photobombed her. The Kardashians alum struck a seductive pose in the first two snaps while soaked in water.

That's not all. She "almost" got a good photograph, but at that moment, her 7-year-old son Saint West popped up behind her and ruined her thirst trap, reported Page Six. In the subsequent post, she again got a nearly perfect capture, but some other swimmers were seen floating at the back.

By the fourth photograph, she appears to be done with her attempts. She puts her hands on her face and silently accepts her defeat. In the fifth photo, she floats back into the water and swims away. Kim acknowledges that her efforts to take a thirst trap didn't go as planned, per Hollywood Life.

Despite no luck, her fans praised her for at least trying to get one good photograph. An Instagram fan, @akhchz, commented, "Imagine photobombing Kim Kardashian." It's one lucky chance, we agree. @richyminds complimented, "Kim makes me wanna chase my dreams and become the best version of myself."

@maxinetracey wrote, "That dude is living his best life in your shot." However, one fan referred to a video of Kim complaining of losing her diamond earrings while she swam. @hair.bymichael quipped, "Hope you've taken out your earrings."

Although it's unclear where exactly the fashion mogul was vacationing, on Tuesday, she was spotted catching up with the soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo playing live in Japan. She also took her son Saint to watch Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr team play against France's PSG. Saint also met France's Brazilian-born soccer icon, Neymar!

A reação de Saint West, filho de Kim Kardashian e Kanye West, ao ganhar uma camisa do Neymar. 🥰#FutebolNaESPN



🎥: Instagram/kimkardashian pic.twitter.com/dvhz2dfAuR — ESPN Brasil (@ESPNBrasil) July 25, 2023

It's natural for Kim K to be photobombed, considering who wouldn't want to share the frame with the hot mama? And besides, she has four kids who surround her all the time.

A few days back, she shared an adorable photo inside a pool where she hugged her youngest daughter, 5-year-old Chicago, in one arm and 7-year-old son Saint in another arm as her son planted a kiss on his mom's cheek. She captioned the post, "Sweet Kisses," referring to the fact that she adores this PDA moment with her kids.

She may have failed this time, but in another post, she successfully captured a thirst trap in a black triangle bikini top and snake print bottoms. She was seen lounging on a white chair on a balcony overlooking the water. Life is all about some wins and some losses; the same goes for getting a 'good picture.'

