Resurfaced Photo from Kimberly Guilfoyle's Modeling Days is Making People Lose Faith in Surgeries

Kimberly Guilfoyle looks unrecognizable in a resurfaced snap from her old modeling days. The throwback image shows Guilfoyle's fresher, more natural face compared to the more defined face she has now. The former prosecutor, often in the news for her relationship with Don Jr., prompted netizens to point out that plastic surgery can either make or break a face.

A subreddit, r/politicus, posted a caption, "Kimberley Guilfoyle before and after plastic surgery," with the resurfaced photo of Guilfoyle. Users on the platform took to the comment section to share their views on Guilfoyle's enhanced features. For instance, u/gitarzan noted, "She was actually nice-looking before." Another netizen, u/yildizli_gece echoed the sentiment, "The catch is that everyone looks nicer before [the surgery]." A third, u/MNGopherfan opined, "Plastic surgery just ages so badly."

TV Personality Kimberly Guilfoyle attends Armarium's Missoni Launch With Ottavio Missoni. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sagliocco)

Meanwhile, some Donald Trump critics slammed all women who belong to the MAGA movement. u/Admirable_Nothing called out, "I wonder why the MAGAts are deliberately making themselves ugly?" u/Brainrants blamed Trump, "Trumps destroy everything." u/Mojo-Filter-230 highlighted, "MAGA women are so obsessed with plastic surgery." u/Bent_Brewer said that Guilfoyle tried to copy Melania Trump, "They all seem to be trying to get Melania's cheekbones. Wonder if that's what gets Weird Donnie's attention." To which, u/Mojo-Filter-230, responded, "It certainly got Junior's attention."

Though the 55-year-old's impressive resume landed her a crucial role in the MAGA world, her physical transformation over the years is too obvious to miss. Guilfoyle, who was previously married twice (to Gavin Newsom in 2001 and Eric Villency in 2006), has had her personal life receive the same media scrutiny as her face. She became a part of Trump's inner orbit after getting engaged to Don Jr., but the rumors of fillers and botox refused to die down.

And rightly so because people could easily spot the difference in her appearance. However, amid the backlash, Guilfoyle didn't cut down on her media presence, and during the RNC 2024, she delivered a fiery speech in favor of Trump like she did back in 2020. But, despite her words carrying the substance, her face again stole the spotlight, prompting a response from a specialist.

Dr. Mariano Busso, a Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist, weighed in on the changes and told The List, "There are two main facial changes between Mrs. Guilfoyle's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024." Firstly, he said Guilfoyle has "significantly aged," the signs of that are "hollowing under her eyes, accentuation of her nasolabial folds, increased jowls and skin laxity of the neck." And secondly, the increased size of her lips is due to "dermal fillers."

The TV personality was last in the news for her troubled relationship with Don Jr., following rumors that he was cheating on her with a British socialite Bettina Anderson. Though none of them addressed the speculations, an insider told Daily Mail, "Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina – or didn't want to know," adding that she's "committed" to Don Jr. and believed he's also "committed" to her.