Resurfaced Clip Shows Trump Calling Diana’s Ex’s Father a 'Great Guy' Despite 400+ Assault Accusations

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In an unexpected development that has received a lot of attention recently, former US President Donald Trump once lavished the late businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed with praise. Princess Diana was also associated with Al-Fayed, as he happened to be the father of her last boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed. However, the interview is particularly noteworthy as the late billionaire was recently accused of sexual assault. These two powerful men had a long-standing relationship, and Trump frequently praised the former Harrods owner.

"This is a country that I find fascinating. We were with a man yesterday, Mohamed Al-Fayed - who owns Harrods - and he is a fabulous man," Trump declared during a 1988 BBC interview with Terry Wogan. Seated beside his first wife, Ivana Trump, Donald continued his endorsement, emphasizing the improvements Al-Fayed had made to the iconic department store. "What a difference between this and when we last saw it five years ago, the great job he's done with it."

The connection between the two magnates wasn't merely superficial. Al-Fayed's presence at Trump's 2005 wedding to Melania Trump in Palm Beach demonstrated their enduring relationship. According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Al-Fayed made quite an entrance, striding into the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea and planting himself in the reserved-for-family front row as if 'he was the archbishop of Canterbury.'

Donald Trump and Mohamed Al-Fayed, met, and were involved in interactions. Al-Fayed, who owned Harrods department store and the Ritz Paris.



Mohamed Al-Fayed was looking for high-profile buyers for his properties. Trump was reportedly interested in buying the Ritz Paris. — Jorge j Takahashi 🎗🖖 (@j_puentealto) September 20, 2024

Even in the 2000s, Donald continued to praise Al-Fayed. In an interview with Property Week magazine in 2003, the now-GOP leader expressed his feelings about their friendship: "Mohamed Al-Fayed is a friend of mine and is a great guy but a lot of people don't know that." When questioned about potential business ventures with Harrods, Trump remained cautious, explaining he had "turned down at least 10 jobs over the last five years in England."

However, the resurfacing of these warm sentiments comes at a particularly troubling time. Claims about sexual harassment have been made against the deceased tycoon by more than 400 women, and attorneys are describing it as a massive instance of corporate mistreatment of women. The accusations apply to Al-Fayed's whole corporate empire, which includes establishments like Paris's The Ritz as well. Furthermore, as per Reuters, Harrods issued a statement in the wake of this news: "Since new information came to light in 2023 about historic allegations of sexual abuse by Al Fayed, it has been our priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible, avoiding lengthy legal proceedings for the women involved."

Fulham owner Mohamed al-Fayed gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Fulham and Hull City at Craven Cottage on October 19, 2009 in London, England. (Image Source: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

However, the group Justice for Harrods Survivors has issued its first letter of claim to Harrods, launching legal action on behalf of the accusers. Speaking on behalf of the legal team, Dean Armstrong KC declared that they had obtained more than £1 billion in support to pursue these matters. "This is the clearest signal possible that it is time for Harrods, the Fayed estate, and Fulham FC amongst others to understand that now is the time to do the right thing," Armstrong declared at a London press conference, as per Mirror.

The current owners of Harrods are facing the full impact of the accusations, which have completely flipped the corporate world. They declared themselves 'utterly appalled' by the allegations. The luxury department store has begun investigating over 250 applications for compensation. They even established a different strategy for former workers who have come forward with their own allegations against Al-Fayed. More and more people are sharing their experiences from all over the world, including the UK, America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).