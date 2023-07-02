P!nk Shares Heartfelt Admiration for Gwen Stefani; Calls Her ‘Kindest and Coolest': "Like a Big Sister"

P!nk recently shared her love and admiration for the "kindest" and "coolest" Gwen Stefani in an Instagram Post. The talented singing duo shared the stage and couldn't seem to stop gushing over each other. It's all about love between the two.

Stefani, too, has been vocal about her love for the So What singer, and recently, during her two shows over the weekend at BST Hyde Park in London, Stefani opened up about Pink. The American singer-songwriter reciprocated her admiration for Stefani on social media, reported PEOPLE.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Shares About Her Struggles With Mental Health & How Music Helps: “Songs Can Cure”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

P!nk shared an image of the two smiling at each other on Instagram and wrote, "I have known you for a long time, and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You're the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room." The photo appears to be taken backstage at their show.

The 43-year-old singer continued in the post, "Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover." She also declared the duo would be chatting away big time on call, "I am going to call you tomorrow, lol. I love you."

The heartwarming post received immense love from fans and Stefani alike. The Just A Girl singer also posted a loved-up comment for her fellow singer, P!nk. "I love YOU! Thank you for allowing me to share the stage with you this weekend," gushed Stefani. However, the fondness didn't end there.

Also Read: Blake Shelton Shares a Heartfelt Tribute Supporting Wife Gwen Stefani’s New Track ‘True Babe'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

"You are such a rockstar. You speak the truth, and I am constantly inspired by you!!! Cheers to many more moments like this," The Hollaback Girl musician added. The show was part of P!nk's Summer Carnival Tour. Other than P!nk and Stefani, the Hyde Park show featured sets from Gayle, Tinashe, Sam Ryder, Sam Tompkins, Lyra, Maddie Zahm, and more during the two days.

Also Read: Multi-Millionaire Gwen Stefani Reveals What Made Her a 'Very, Very Rich' Person: “Not Like a Money Thing”

Stefani and P!nk's friendship isn't new. Their relationship dates back more than a decade. The singing duo joined forces at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2012. Together, they performed No Doubt's Just a Girl. Over the years, P!nk has incorporated this song into her own concerts as a mash-up with her single Funhouse.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

The musicians performed Just A Girl again in 2018 during P!nk's Beautiful Trauma World Tour stop in Los Angeles. The duo could've delivered an iconic performance, but fate had different plans. In an interview with KTU 103.5, P!nk revealed the details of their show together, which unfortunately didn't come to fruition.

P!nk and Stefani were invited to the iconic and memorable 2003 MTV Video Music Awards alongside Madonna, where the 64-year-old singer kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Surprisingly, Jennifer Lopez mentioned she was also asked to be part of the performance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Gries

P!nk concluded in the interview, "I think we all were [invited]." She added, "I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend, Carey Hart. Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us."

More from Inquisitr

Gwen Stefani, 53, Shares New Video, Fans Say She Still 'Looks Like 30'

Here's How Blake Shelton Really Feels About Gwen Stefani's Bare 'No Makeup' Look