Republicans Cry 'Nepotism' as Lara Trump Secures Co-chair Position in RNC

This month, the former president Donald Trump personally chose new leaders for the Republican National Committee. Michael Whatley, the chief counsel of the Republican Party of North Carolina, and the 2024 GOP front-runner's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump was unanimously chosen by the committee to serve as co-chair. Trump last month endorsed both of them after Ronna McDaniel, the committee's head since 2017, confided in the former president that she intended to step down from her role. Meanwhile, many Republicans within the party ranks have cried over 'nepotism' dominating the selection of the billionaire tycoon's daughter-in-law. However, Lara has vowed, "Every single penny [of GOP donations] will go to the number one and only job of the RNC, that is electing Donald J. Trump as President of the United States."

Lara Trump on being co-chair of the RNC:



“Every single penny will go to the No. 1 and the only job of the RNC — that is elected Donald J. Trump as president of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/gSiztVXe60 — Intellectualist Videos - Official (@Intellect_Vids) March 17, 2024

The former television producer who emerged victorious as the committee's second-ranking head, added that the party should motivate members "to do things like early voting." "Lara Trump is now co-chair of the RNC. After a lifetime of donating to every GOP nominee and multiple down-ballot candidates every cycle... I'm out," Army veteran Peter Henlein posted on X. "I donated to help win elections, not to maintain the lifestyle of a billionaire. No point donating now."

Lara Trump says the RNC will devote "massive resources" to election integrity. pic.twitter.com/d5ETFOp1y3 — Timeless Pat (@timelesspat) March 22, 2024

"He's got a stronghold," Amy Tarkanian, a former chair of the Nevada Republican Party, told Politico in February 2024. "It's not just on the Republican base, but also in the House. I don't know how to explain it. It's completely mind-boggling to me, the type of brainwashing that has been done."

As per Nikki Swift, Nicole Wallace stated, "Now we've got nepo-RNC," highlighting Lara's assertions that Republicans are in favor of covering Donald's ever-increasing legal expenses, calling them "yet another example of an institution being shaped to fit the mold of what Trump wants it to be." Lara allegedly told reporters, "Absolutely, that's why people are furious right now when they see the attacks against him. They feel like it's an attack not just on him, Donald Trump, but on this country."

Truly humbled and honored to serve our party alongside @WhatleyNCGOP - now it’s time to work, time to fight and time to win BIG LEAGUE this November! 🇺🇸💪🏽 LET’S GO! pic.twitter.com/MpGjf8RWi4 — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 9, 2024

As the new co-chair, the wife of Eric Trump is anticipated to be heavily involved in fundraising and public appearances. As per Politico, Trump's daughter-in-law personally wrote to the 168 members of the RNC saying that she was “proud to have the endorsement of my father-in-law and 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for this position and understand the fundamental importance of this role.” “In the coming days, I look forward to connecting with you, the members of the RNC, and hopefully earning your vote,” she added.

She also stated in the personal letter that the RNC would “do a deep dive through all of the RNC’s existing contracts and vendor agreements, identifying what’s useful and what isn’t to taking back the White House.” She said the committee would “prioritize the fundamental mechanics of winning elections to ensure that we triumph in close races.” The formidable force from the Trump camp has served as her father-in-law's well-known stand-in, regularly making appearances on TV programs and during his campaign. She also worked as a senior advisor for Trump's 2020 campaign for reelection.