Republicans Claim Joe Biden Received $200,000 From Brother James Biden

The discovery of a $200,000 check from James Biden to his brother, President Joe Biden, has recently sparked controversy. Republicans argue that this transaction is the most effective proof yet of President Biden's direct involvement in his family's financial transactions, while the White House dismisses the charges as unfounded.

Joe Biden's brother, James Biden, received $600,000 in loans from Americore, a healthcare corporation that manages rural hospitals, according to documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee. According to Daily Mail, the loans were made based on assertions that James Biden's surname, 'Biden,' might 'open doors' and attract investments from the Middle East due to his political connections.

Americore Health wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden's personal bank account on March 1, 2018. On the same day, James Biden issued a $200,000 check to 'Joseph R. Biden' from his personal account, indicating that it was a 'loan payback.'

Republicans reveal $200,000 DIRECT check from James Biden to Joe Biden

Chairman James Comer said in a video released on Friday that "Americore—a distressed company—loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden. Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it's still troubling that Joe Biden's ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family's shady financial dealings,' Comer said.

The White House spokesman Ian Sams has quickly denied these charges, stating in a statement to CBS News that "It's no coincidence they rushed out a new distraction mere minutes after yet another failed Speaker vote. After rummaging through thousands of pages of a private citizen's bank records, they have again turned up zero evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden – and that's because there is none." He added, "This entire exercise has become a self-debunking wild goose chase that’s only turning up evidence that President Biden did nothing wrong."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a leading Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement Friday evening that James Biden's bank records show that in 2017 and 2018, when President Biden was not in an official government position, he extended two brief loans to his brother, James. Notably, each of these loans was repaid in less than two months, per The New York Post.

This new information adds to the ongoing inquiries into the Biden family's financial dealings. Previously, these investigations discovered claims of financial irregularities by the Biden family, including collecting foreign money and using shell firms for financial transactions. Joe Biden has frequently denied any role in his family's financial affairs.

Additionally, there have been allegations of Joe Biden's presence during business conversations, as evidenced by WhatsApp messages received by his son, Hunter Biden. In addition, IRS and FBI whistleblowers have come out with information that has raised questions about the Biden family's financial activities, per The New York Post.

