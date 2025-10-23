Republican Senator Confronts Donald Trump About ‘Brain Damage’ Amid Exploding Dementia Rumors

Republican Sen. John Kennedy was concerned about the President’s social media activity enough that he confronted him. The 73-year-old shared how he urged Donald Trump to tweet less, given the concern around his mental health.

People have raised questions about Trump’s mental health over and over again since he was elected as the President for the second time. His passionate rants on social media, especially, have garnered attention from critics, raising questions about his age and just how fit he is to run the country.

John Kennedy recently shared how he discussed the same with the President. The Republican Senator shared that he tried to reason with the 79-year-old to be more careful with his words on social media.

The conversation unfolded after Trump asked Kennedy what he thought about his tweets. “I said, ‘Mr. President, don’t take this the wrong way, but tweeting a little less would not cause brain damage,” he revealed on the Pod Force One Podcast.

Trump then allegedly accused the senator of not liking his tweets. Kennedy then pointed out how he did not say that. The Republican senator then explained how he likes steak. “But I don’t like eight steaks at one time,” he added.

Kennedy then told Trump that he cannot tweet “everything” that comes to his head. “He just says anything. He says everything,” he added on the podcast. The senator shared how the President seemed “cool” with his advice. At the same time, he went on to note that his suggestion has had “zero” impact on the President (via Irish Star).

Donald Trump says his TIME Magazine cover may be the “worst picture of all time”: “They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!” pic.twitter.com/Lw32dDzmmq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2025

The President, staying true to his character, has caught the internet’s attention with several posts just this week. He took to Truth Social to call out TIME magazine for the picture they chose of him.

The President graced the cover of the magazine in a photo that was admittedly not his best. Trump dubbed the photo the “worst of all times,” and how his hair looked like it had disappeared. And put something floating over my head that looked like a crown, but a very small one. Really weird!” he added.

Another trend that is hard to miss is his obsession with bizarre AI-generated videos. The President posted a video of himself flying a fighter jet while wearing a crown. In the video, feces are released on a crowd of anti-MAGA protestors. Another showed him in the year 90,000 while he gets ready for his 21,993rd presidential run.

Even though Kennedy himself does not get Trump’s obsession with posting on social media, he admitted that the people seem to get it. “The American people get it,” he said on the podcast.