“His Brain Is Mush” – Trump’s Mental Health Mocked as He Awkwardly Searches for Politician Sitting Right in Front of Him

Donald Trump is making it really hard to ignore all those talks about his mental health decline. The POTUS was caught in yet another “senior moment,” while hosting the European leaders at the White House on Monday. The U.S. President had a meeting with the leaders of various parts of Europe over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

During the summit, he was sitting right across from Finland’s President Alexander Stubb. However, Trump, who often golfs with him, couldn’t recognize him even when looking right at him.

The POTUS kept scanning the room and even asked where Stubb was, all while reminding you again, sitting right across from him. “President Stubb of Finland … and he’s somebody that we’re all, huh, huh, where, where?” he, looking baffled, asked.

“I’m right here,” the Finnish President, who was sitting two feet away from Donald Trump, quickly responded, grabbing his attention back.

“Oh, you look better than I’ve ever seen you look,” the U.S. President said, perhaps to quickly cover up his gaffe.

Nevertheless, he didn’t look very concerned that he had just failed to recognize the man he played golf with just in May.

The clip from the meeting quickly went viral on social media, with new burning questions about Trump’s cognitive decline emerging. “Total embarrassment,” one user commented on Threads.

“He has no idea who these people are, he’s at the point where he has to have everything written out, names phonetically spelled, even with pictures he still has no idea who they are. His brain is mush. Won’t be long before he won’t be able to read,” another wrote.

this is where Stubb was sitting when Trump couldn’t see him btw https://t.co/ep66bm6aHU pic.twitter.com/VdmsHzSWjd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2025

On X (formerly Twitter), one user mocked, “Grandpa’s a little nervous.” A second added, “Trump’s so lost he can’t spot the Finnish president right across the table, yet another glaring sign of his cognitive fog that the media conveniently ignores while they obsessed over Biden’s every slip.”

“Somebody escort grandpa out of the day room and take him back to his room,” Another user took a shot at Trump. A fourth pointed out,”

To make it even more pathetic there is a LARGE placard in front of Stubb with his name and nationality right in front of him….”

This isn’t an isolated incident. Ever since Donald Trump began his second term, he has been embroiled in a serious amount of such embarrassing situations. During the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, last month, he had a similar encounter with Triple H, whom by the way, he introduced as his “longtime friend.” After a brief introduction, he kept looking around for him, all while the WWE star was standing right beside him.

From his recent unhinged White House roof press conference to his inability to speak properly, Trump has been raising many concerns despite what his medical report says. Even his estranged niece, Mary Trump, pointed out three signs that indicate his condition is getting worse.



At 79, he is the oldest President to ever be sworn into office. So, it’s not unnatural that he might be experiencing some mental health issues, given his age and the work his position requires. However, people still have serious questions about whether he is fit to serve the nation right now.