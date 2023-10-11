Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, is scheduled to appear on MSNBC's Morning Joe, a change from his typical conservative media appearances, reports Politico. This initiative is part of a larger media plan to contrast with former President Donald Trump, who continues to dominate the Republican Party. DeSantis is attempting to engage with outlets renowned for their critical position on conservative politics.

DeSantis has decided to speak on Morning Joe, a show that has criticized his presidential bid as well as those of other Republican candidates. According to one of his advisers, he is also arranging appearances on CNN, another network that has frequently enraged conservatives. These developments follow interviews with mainstream media sources including CBS, ABC, and CNBC, as well as an interview with HBO's Bill Maher, who is known for his leftist viewership.

DeSantis's willingness to engage with media outlets perceived as more left-leaning signals a new phase of his campaign, one in which he is willing to step outside his ideological comfort zone. An adviser hinted that the governor might conduct additional interviews on platforms catering to left-leaning audiences.

Andrew Romeo, DeSantis's spokesperson, emphasized that the governor aims to "drive his message across a diverse swath of media to share his plans for what he will do as president to reverse America’s decline." This move reflects an effort to expand his reach and appeal to a broader spectrum of voters, beyond his traditional conservative base.

These interviews however, show the difficulty that non-Trump contenders face in obtaining media attention during the GOP primary, per Politico. During his first term as governor and the early phases of his presidential campaign in 2024, DeSantis limited his media appearances to conservative outlets. According to his inner circle, Fox News in particular played a critical role in his national ascent.

However, recent surveys show DeSantis trailing former President Trump in popularity, with tough competition from other candidates such as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. To regain momentum, DeSantis is expanding his media presence aggressively. He hopes to demonstrate his ability to handle tough questions and present himself as a fighter by engaging with outlets such as CNN and MSNBC, a move that could appeal to him to primary voters.

DeSantis' campaign claims that some Republican primary voters watch CNN and MSNBC and do not only get their news from conservative outlets. Appearing on these networks also allows DeSantis to distinguish himself from candidates who only focus on conservative outlets, allowing him to position himself as a more moderate and electable choice. The planned interview on Morning Joe, which will be done remotely, is important because DeSantis has yet to appear on MSNBC this year. His only previous CNN interview came in July with host Jake Tapper.

