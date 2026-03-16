Reports Suggest Jennifer Lopez Is Eyeing To Team Up With Bad Bunny

While celebrity friendships and flirty connections are part and parcel of Hollywood, 56-year-old global star Jennifer Lopez has sparked the latest buzz in Tinseltown.

According to RadarOnline, a source has suggested that Lopez might be hoping to rekindle her love life and her musical career. After her high-profile divorce with Ben Affleck, an insider source claimed that the singer is allegedly trying to bond with 32-year-old Latin trap superstar Bad Bunny.

“A bounce from Ben to Bunny would give her reputation a real jump!” the source said. They further added, “She is so proud of him. She feels like he’s doing so much for her people because both her parents were born in Puerto Rico, so seeing him doing so well is very personal for her.”

reminder that JLo invited Bad Bunny at the super bowl years ago pic.twitter.com/D83dwjrL4z — juanp☆ (@revivalrarx) September 29, 2025

Lopez reportedly believes Bunny could give both her love life and career a much-needed spark. Sources claimed that Lopez has been feeling worried about her popularity lately, and that the 56-year-old is seemingly trying to team up with Bunny to bring fresh energy and attention her way.

Prior to Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, Lopez shared a very supportive message for him on Instagram, cheering him on before the huge show. “Sending you all the love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world! We are all behind you tonight. I know that you are going to kill it,” Lopez wrote.

Before Bunny’s halftime show performance, Lopez expressed interest in collaborating with the rapper, while appearing on the Bravo television show Watch What Happens Live! When host Andy Cohen asked if the 56-year-old might appear in the Super Bowl show with Bunny, Lopez said, “I’ve not gotten any calls… but of course if he wanted me to do something, I’d definitely do it. He’s amazing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Meanwhile, although sources allege Lopez’s association with Bunny could help boost her image, the connection between the two may not just be about publicity. Insiders also clarified that since both stars share Puerto Rican roots, Lopez feels proud of the 32-year-old star.

According to insiders, Lopez sees Bunny as someone who represents Latin culture on the world stage. However, amid the trap superstar’s success, the 56-year-old singer has faced some tough moments in her career recently.

Lopez’s 2024 album This Is Me… Now and its companion film did not perform as well as expected. Eventually, after her failed comeback effort, music company BMG reportedly parted ways with the star. Even her 2025 concert tour ran into problems.

Ticket sales were lower than expected which then forced her to downsize from 60,000-person stadiums to smaller venues that hold fewer than 20,000 people. Sources claim that as a result of these, Lopez is hoping for a collaboration or public friendship with Bunny.

“She’s planning to invite him and his entourage for a party at her place so they get the press buzzing about the combo” a source said. “He’s a big fan of hers, so no doubt he’ll say yes to whatever she wants. At first, it will be to help with her career. But it’s likely to be a lot more. He’s a real ladies’ man,” the source added.

So far, neither Lopez nor Bunny has confirmed anything about such plans. Yet, people are excited to see whether the connection turns into music, friendship or something more.