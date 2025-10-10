“Just Give It A Chance” – Jennifer Lopez Defends Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Stint Amid Backlash From MAGA

Donald Trump and the MAGA sympathizers are on the same page when it comes to rapper Bad Bunny’s forthcoming stint in the Super Bowl. The artist will headline the NFL event’s halftime show, though he’s already facing backlash for being part of it.

Scheduled for February 8, 2026, the event has stirred backlash over his Spanish roots, with critics claiming many won’t understand his performance, which will likely be in his native language. However, time and again, the artist too has clapped back against all such criticism of his choice of language, his latest being a direct dig at Trump and the sympathizers, including Fox News, right from the stage of Saturday Night Live.

Now, Bad Bunny has received strong support from none other than Jennifer Lopez. The actress urged audiences to give the Puerto Rican artist a chance to prove his mettle during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. She also ended up equating the rapper with established stars like herself or even Shakira.

JLo said, “I went to see him in Puerto Rico, his last show. I don’t speak one word of Spanish, but I know corazon, I know mami, and I know papá and gracias. But what he did, Jennifer, what he did in that room, because you feel the energy, you feel the pride, you feel the love. I was blown away. Music and art transcend language. It doesn’t matter. And he’s done that probably more than anybody of any generation. He really has.”

Jennifer slammed the kind of response coming towards Bad Bunny, now that he’s shortlisted to be a part of the Super Bowl event. She explained that the event serves as a platform to introduce artists to new audiences. She added, “The Super Bowl is great because it introduces you to people you don’t know. I’m sure some people didn’t know me or Shakira, or weren’t fans of us, but when they saw us, they went, ‘Oh, that’s what you do. It’s a big platform for artists. It’s probably the biggest stage that you can hope to be on.”

Addressing the non-stop criticism from MAGA sympathizers that the Puerto Rican singer is facing, Jennifer Lopez mentioned that it would be a new experience for everyone to witness.

She also urged audiences to give Bad Bunny a chance to prove himself, saying it would be worth it. In her words, “It’s about not having so many ideas and closing yourself off to experiences that you might be missing out on something wonderful. Don’t do that to yourself. That’s what I would say. Just give it a chance.”

Speaking about the rapper in the limelight, Bad Bunny grabbed attention just a few days back after his monologue on the SNL show, where he ended up daring the people of America to learn Spanish. He said, “I’m very, very happy, and I think everybody is happy about it. Even Fox News. No, but really, I am really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy.”