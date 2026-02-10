Everyone’s Talking About Viral ‘Moving Bushes’ at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show – Here’s How Much They Were Paid

While in some ways controversial, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was surprising and won’t be forgotten soon.

Accompanying his performance was a group of 500 people, dressed up as the greenest grass and adding to the excitement. This unlikely green group has stolen the Super Bowl spotlight and has become icons of the internet.

Known as the “bush” performers, this group of people was dressed as green foliage in an effort to turn Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California into the lush sugar cane fields of Puerto Rico. It was like Bad Bunny brought a part of his home to the event.

When the Super Bowl aired on Sunday, February 8, millions from all over the world tuned in to watch the action, and it wasn’t just for the sport. They wanted to see Bad Bunny put on a show and they were not disappointed.

Bad Bunny wanted the event to be a celebration of his homeland of Puerto Rico, which included references to the Caribbean island’s culture, cuisine and talent. For this reason, he hired 500 people as backup dancers and a crowd playing the role of a moving landscape of grass.

Meanwhile, the incredible sight quickly went viral on social media once people realized that there were people in among the waving grass, especially on X.

On one post on X, CLLCT Media founder Darren Rovell revealed that each person wearing grass was paid $18.70 an hour. When you realize they dressed up for 70 hours of work, they made an amazing $1,309 in total by looking like waving grass. Meanwhile, those 70 hours included eight days of rehearsals, along with the big game day itself.

Many videos of the “bush” performers have gone viral on X and Instagram, with hilarious videos of them running around to get into position. One of the bush people spoke to CBS Philadelphia about his experience. As this included meeting some famous folk, it was definitely an experience for all of them.

Meanwhile, NBC News chatted with José Villanueva, a Bad Bunny super-fan, about his opportunity. He told them, “You get a view if you’re in the stands, if you pay to watch a Super Bowl. You get another view if you’re watching through a screen. But being on the field is something totally different. I wanted to cry, but I was holding in the tears.”

Reportedly, when people came for the initial casting call, it was all pretty mysterious. They were told the job wasn’t a dancing role, but that successful applicants would act as “performing structured movements and blocking as part of the larger production.”

To be exact, it read, “Field Cast will be on the field as performers in the halftime show, learning and executing blocking and movement alongside the headlining artist.”

“This is a disciplined role that requires focus, athleticism, and commitment as part of one of the most-watched live productions in the world,” the details read.

There were some strict rules, including that applicants should be between 5’10” and 6’1″ in height with a slender or athletic build. They had to have the ability to wear costumes weighing up to 40 pounds and still be able to move around, and be able to have their body, head, arms and feet fully covered for extended periods.

Preferred requirements for the role included a “marching arts background,” like someone who has been part of a marching band or drill team. According to Villanueva, candidates had no real idea of what they would be until they already had the role.

Dressing up like a bush at the Super Bowl is definitely worth it at that sort of pay.